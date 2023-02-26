3 times former Indian cricketers engaged in verbal battles

Cricket is no longer just a game; it's an emotion to which people are extremely attached, especially in a country like India. We have seen fights between players emerge on the cricket field plenty of times, which can happen in the heat of the moment.

These days, though, social media has also become a place where there are a lot of fights and quarrels between fans, pundits, and even players with regard to cricketing thoughts.

Here, we look at three instances where former Indian cricketers were involved in verbal battles on social media platforms:

#1 Venkatesh Prasad and Aakash Chopra

The first and latest on the list is the recent argument between former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad and former batter and current broadcaster Aakash Chopra.

Ahead of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Series between India and Australia, Prasad heavily criticized the selection of KL Rahul on Twitter. He felt that there were other players who were being denied the opportunity because of Rahul.

Aakash Chopra responded to Prasad by presenting some statistics that backed KL Rahul's case. Prasad sent out another tweet during the Delhi Test following Rahul's dismissal, which did not impress Chopra, who criticized the timing of the tweet.

Later, the Indian cricketer-turned-commentator called Prased an "agenda vendor" on his YouTube channel, which made matters worse. Post this, Chopra invited Prasad for a live session on his channel to clarify the matter, which the latter denied.

Venkatesh Prasad @venkateshprasad



It is crystal clear. And I have made my points very clear in this Twitter thread. Don’t wish to engage with you further on this 🏼 twitter.com/cricketaakash/… Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash

I’ll not have any sponsors on it & nobody will make money out of it. Up for it? You have my number Venky bhai, msgs are getting lost in translation. You here. Me on YT. I invite you to come on a Video Chat…we can do it Live. Difference on opinions is nice…lets do it properlyI’ll not have any sponsors on it & nobody will make money out of it. Up for it? You have my number twitter.com/venkateshprasa… Venky bhai, msgs are getting lost in translation. You here. Me on YT. I invite you to come on a Video Chat…we can do it Live. Difference on opinions is nice…lets do it properly 😊I’ll not have any sponsors on it & nobody will make money out of it. Up for it? You have my number twitter.com/venkateshprasa… No Aakash, nothing is lost in translation. In your 12 minute video you have called me as an agenda peddler because it didn’t suit your narrative.It is crystal clear. And I have made my points very clear in this Twitter thread. Don’t wish to engage with you further on this No Aakash, nothing is lost in translation. In your 12 minute video you have called me as an agenda peddler because it didn’t suit your narrative. It is crystal clear. And I have made my points very clear in this Twitter thread. Don’t wish to engage with you further on this 🙏🏼 twitter.com/cricketaakash/…

#2 Harbhajan Singh and Mohammed Amir

After Pakistan defeated India in the 2021 T20 World Cup, Mohammed Amir taunted Harbhajan Singh on micro-blogging site Twitter.

Mohammad Amir @iamamirofficial . hello everyone woh pochna yeah tha @harbhajan_singh paa ji ne TV to ni tora apna koi ni hota hai end of the day its a game of cricket hello everyone woh pochna yeah tha @harbhajan_singh paa ji ne TV to ni tora apna koi ni hota hai end of the day its a game of cricket 😊.

Bhajji, as Singh is popularly known, then shared a video of him hitting Amir for six in response. Amir then shared a clip of Shahid Afridi smashing sixes against Harbhajan in a test match, after which the issue became quite serious.

The former Indian off-spinner dug up Amir's past and reminded him of his part in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal, which rocked the cricketing world.

Harbhajan Turbanator @harbhajan_singh Mohammad Amir @iamamirofficial thora ziada ho gia tha youtu.be/CTXFuQkW1vU me busy tha @harbhajan_singh apki bowling dekh raha tha test jab LaLA ne apko 4 bowls pe 4 sixes mare thay but cricket hai lag sakte but test cricket methora ziada ho gia tha youtu.be/CTXFuQkW1vU me busy tha @harbhajan_singh apki bowling dekh raha tha test jab LaLA ne apko 4 bowls pe 4 sixes mare thay but cricket hai lag sakte but test cricket me 😅😅😅😅thora ziada ho gia tha Lords mai no ball kaise ho gya tha ?? Kitna liya kisne diya ? Test cricket hai no ball kaise ho sakta hai ? Shame on u and ur other supporters for disgracing this beautiful game twitter.com/iamamirofficia… Lords mai no ball kaise ho gya tha ?? Kitna liya kisne diya ? Test cricket hai no ball kaise ho sakta hai ? Shame on u and ur other supporters for disgracing this beautiful game twitter.com/iamamirofficia…

#3 Gautam Gambhir and Shahid Afridi

Gautam Gambhir and Shahid Afridi were involved in an ugly on-field altercation during an ODI in Kanpur back in 2007, and the relationship between the two has only become worse since.

Afridi wrote about the incident in his autobiography, 'Game Changer', mentioning that Gambhir had an attitude problem.

Gambhir took the issue up on Twitter, saying that the former Pakistani captain needed psychiatric treatment.

Gautam Gambhir @GautamGambhir @SAfridiOfficial you are a hilarious man!!! Anyway, we are still granting visas to Pakistanis for medical tourism. I will personally take you to a psychiatrist. @SAfridiOfficial you are a hilarious man!!! Anyway, we are still granting visas to Pakistanis for medical tourism. I will personally take you to a psychiatrist.

Later, Afridi suggested the same for Gambhir at a launch event, to which the former Indian opener responded that Afridi hadn't grown mentally. The duo have also been involved in many other fights on social media.

