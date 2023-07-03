3 times Harbhajan Singh stunned the world with his batting

Former India off-spinner, Harbhajan Singh who produced plenty of match-winning performances with the ball, turns 43 today. The tweaker represented India in 103 Tests, 236 ODIs, and 28 T20Is, picking up 711 wickets across the three formats.

While he was at his peak, there were very few who could match his ability, not only in India but all over the world. Harbhajan was a crucial member of India's two World Cup-winning squads in 2007 and 2011.

While his exploits with the ball are not a secret to anyone, not many are aware of the fact that Harbhajan was a more than handy batter who won India a few games with the willow.

On that note, here's a look at three knocks of Harbhajan Singh which stunned the cricketing world.

#1 115 vs New Zealand (Ahmedabad, 2010)

Harbhajan celebrates after notching up his maiden international century

In a Test match between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad in 2010, India scored 487 in the first innings. Harbhajan Singh made a brilliant contribution of 69 runs during the essay. However, the Kiwis batted well and India could only take a lead of 28 runs.

In India's second innings, the Kiwi bowlers did a sensational job, reducing the hosts to 65/6. That is when Harbhajan stood up for the team, sharing a 163-run partnership with VVS Laxman.

The right-handed batter scored his maiden Test century, ending with 115 to help India post a total of 266 and save the Test match. The game ended in a draw and Harbhajan was rightly adjudged the Player of the Match.

#2 111 vs New Zealand (Hyderabad, 2010)

After his heroics in Ahmedabad, Harbhajan Singh scored another century in the series, this time in Hyderabad

In the very next Test match of the series, Harbhajan Singh was once again at it with the bat, proving to everyone that his knock at Ahmedabad wasn't a fluke. The Kiwis posted a total of 350 in the first innings. During India's innings, Harbhajan came out to bat with the scoreboard reading 326/6.

India needed 24 more runs to get past the Kiwis' score and then some more, to take a substantial lead. Harbhajan put his hand up once again as he scored another century, this time a score of 111. The right-hander's knock comprised seven sixes and as many boundaries and his runs came at a strike rate of 95.69.

Thanks to the Turbanator, India managed to take a lead of 122 runs. The game was a stalemate but it will be remembered for his contributions with both bat and ball.

#3 15* vs Pakistan (Dambulla, Asia Cup 2010)

Harbhajan Singh celebrates after hitting the winning six against Pakistan in the 2010 Asia Cup

In the same year, Harbhajan Singh had played another remarkable knock - a short but impactful one that helped India beat Pakistan in an Asia Cup encounter.

Pakistan scored 267 runs after batting first, thanks to half-centuries by Salman Butt and Kamran Akmal. Harbhajan picked up two wickets during the course of that innings.

In the chase, Harbhajan came out to bat with the scoreboard reading 219/6. He was involved in a 43-run stand with Suresh Raina who did the bulk of the scoring. However, Harbhajan held one end, which was extremely important in the context of the game.

After Raina's dismissal, India needed six runs off four deliveries and Harbhajan smashed a six to win India the game. He chipped in with 15 crucial runs in a high-pressure game that was not short of any chatter between the two teams. He himself was involved in a lot of chit-chats with Shoaib Akhtar.

Poll : 0 votes