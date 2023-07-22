3 times there was a heated exchange in an India-Bangladesh match

India A's impressive win by 51 runs over Bangladesh A in the ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 had an incident that became quite viral on social media. Soumya Sarkar and Harshit Rana had a heated exchange after the former was adjudged out during the semifinal of the tournament.

Sarkar tried to work Yuvrajsinh Dodiya towards leg side, but could only get a faint inside edge onto his pads which lobbed to Nikin Jose at first slip. Jose completed a sensational catch diving to his left and the batter was eventually adjudged caught at first slip.

It was a high-pressure encounter and naturally, tempers were flaring here and there. The Indian fielders were ecstatic as the game was on the knife-edge and that's when Harshit Rana celebrated right under Soumya Sarkar's nose. The batter wasn't happy with it and that led to an argument between the duo. The other players and the umpires had to intervene and the two had to be separated.

However, this isn't the first time there has been a heated exchange in an India-Bangladesh clash, be it at the senior level or at the U19 level. On that note, let's take a look at three such instances:

#3 Mohammed Siraj having the last laugh against Litton Das

Mohammed Siraj wears his heart on his sleeve while bowling and has shown that he doesn't mind an argument or two with the batter as it brings the best out of him. During day two of the first Test between Bangladesh and India in Chattogram last year, Siraj was causing a few issues for Litton Das with his accuracy.

Sensing that he was on top, Siraj had a few words for the batter. Das didn't seem impressed as he gestured his ear to Siraj, following him almost to the bowler's crease and asking him to repeat what he said.

That seemed to have clearly rattled the Bangladesh batter as he was castled by Siraj on the very next delivery. Siraj was understandably pumped up and Virat Kohli in the slips too gestured his ears to the crowd who seemed to be having a go at the visitors.

#2 Ugly spat after ICC U19 World Cup 2020 final

Bangladesh and India faced off in what proved to be a thrilling U19 World Cup final back in 2020. Chasing a D/L set target of 170, Bangladesh won the game with three wickets in hand. However, the game is likely to be remembered for the aggressive celebrations and the heated exchanges that happened throughout the match.

The Bangladesh players seemed to cross the line with their aggressive celebrations post the win and that meant that a number of players from the two sides had a go at each other.

Ravi Bishnoi and Akash Singh from India and Shamim Hossain, Towhid Hridoy and Rakibul Hasan from Bangladesh were all charged for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct. Bangladesh captain Akbar Ali later apologized for what had transpired and Indian captain Priyam Garg stated that such an incident shouldn't have happened.

#1 Virat Kohli vs Rubel Hossain

Virat Kohli, during his early international days, was quite fiery on the field and didn't use to shay away from giving it back to the opposition. One such incident happened during the 2011 World Cup when India played against Bangladesh in the opening game.

Fast bowler Rubel Hossain gave Kohli a stare after collecting the ball in his follow-through. The batter was certainly not impressed as he had a few words to say to the bowler, probably telling him to go back and bowl.

It was a special match for Kohli as he scored his maiden World Cup hundred and the Men in Blue cruised to a comfortable win.