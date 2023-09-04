3 times an India-Pakistan game failed to produce a result

The much-awaited India-Pakistan battle in Asia Cup 2023 did not produce a winner. India won the toss and batted first at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. Half-centuries from Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya helped the Men in Blue post a 266-run total on the board.

Pakistan needed 267 runs to maintain their 100% win record in Asia Cup 2023. However, just before the second innings of the India-Pakistan game, rain interrupted the proceedings. The officials halted the play for a while.

Although there was hope of at least 20 overs being bowled in the second innings, rain did not allow any further action in Pallekele.

The match had to be called off after just one innings, with India and Pakistan earning one point each in the Asia Cup 2023 points table. Fans should note that this was not the first time an India-Pakistan ODI was called off.

Here's a look at the three previous instances:

#1 India-Pakistan tour called off in 1984/85

India toured Pakistan for a three-match series in 1984/85, which started with the home team drawing first blood. The second ODI got underway on October 31, 1984, at the Jinnah Stadium in Sialkot. Pakistan captain Zaheer Abbas won the toss and opted to field first.

The visitors started well and reached 210/3 in 40 overs. Dilip Vengsarkar was just six runs away from his century when news of Indian Prime Minister Mrs. Indira Gandhi was assassinated reached. The match was stopped, and the rest of the tour was called off as well.

It proved to be the last ODI of 1983 World Cup winner Balwinder Sandhu's career. Sandeep Patil scored 59 runs for India in that game. It was the first India-Pakistan ODI match to not produce a winner.

#2 India-Pakistan game abandoned due to crowd disruption, 1989

Pakistan hosted India for a three-match ODI series in 1989. The home team had a 1-0 lead as the two sides reached Karachi for another battle. Indian captain Kris Srikkanth won the toss and decided to bowl first.

Bowling all-rounder Manoj Prabhakar got India off to a dream start by bowling a spell of 3/5 in five overs. Prabhakar bowled two maiden overs and dismissed Ramiz Raja, Saleem Malik, and Javed Miandad cheaply to leave Pakistan reeling at 11/3.

Shoaib Mohammad and Imran Khan tried to rebuild the innings, but Pakistan reached 28/3 in 14.3 overs, with their run rate being less than two. The crowd disrupted the proceedings and the match had to be called off.

#3 India-Pakistan match called off in Asia Cup 1997

Like Asia Cup 2023, India and Pakistan went head-to-head in an Asia Cup match in Sri Lanka during the 1997 edition of the continental championship. Indian skipper Sachin Tendulkar decided to bowl first after winning the toss.

Venkatesh Prasad bowled a dream spell of 4/17 in five overs. He dismissed Saeed Anwar, Aamer Sohail, Inzamam-ul-Haq, and Saleem Malik in single digits. Abey Kuruvilla picked up the wicket of captain Ramiz Raja as Pakistan slumped to 29/5.

Rain and bad light forced the match officials to reduce the match to 33-overs-a-side in Colombo. Pakistan were 30/5 after nine overs when rain interrupted the proceedings. The match was pushed to reserve day, but heavy rain did not allow any action on the next day as well.

