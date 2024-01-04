3 times India's fast bowlers took all 20 wickets in a Test ft. South Africa in 2024

Team India have become a deadly fast-bowling unit over the last few years, and important Test tours of England, Australia and South Africa have helped the side finetune their skills in that department.

Given the conditions they play in at home, India's fast bowlers are often consigned to bit-part roles in red-ball cricket. That has been a major stumbling block when it comes to developing pace resources over the years.

However, in the recent past, the BCCI and the team management have placed an emphasis on giving fast bowlers enough of a run in domestic cricket and consequently at the international level as well. The emergence of a few all-time greats has also helped matters.

Here, we take a look at three times India's fast bowlers took all 20 wickets in a Test.

#3 India vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Cape Town, 2024

Jasprit Bumrah picked up six wickets in the second innings: South Africa v India - 1st Test

The recently concluded second Test between India and South Africa became the latest entry on this list. Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja was part of the Indian lineup, but he wasn't required to bowl a single ball as the fast bowlers ran riot.

Mohammed Siraj picked up six wickets in the first innings, with Jasprit Bumrah and Mukesh Kumar sharing two each. Bumrah took over with six of his own in the second essay as Siraj and Mukesh combined for three wickets. Prasidh Krishna managed a lone scalp in the contest.

The visitors won the Test, which ended in the fifth session, by seven wickets.

#2 India vs England, 1st Test, Nottingham, 2021

Jasprit Bumrah picked up nine wickets in the match [PC: Getty Images]

Another match in which Jadeja was the lone spinner, the first India vs England Test back in 2021 ended in a draw. Joe Root shone in both innings as Bumrah led the way for the visitors with the ball.

Bumrah picked up four wickets in the first innings, with Shami, Siraj and Shardul Thakur all chipping in. The Indian spearhead went one better in the second essay as he recorded a five-fer, with his supporting cast all contributing once again. Jadeja went wicketless despite sending down 16 overs in the match.

India were placed at 52/1 in the final innings of the Test while chasing a gettable 209, but rain had the final say.

#1 India vs South Africa, 3rd Test, Johannesburg, 2018

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the Player of the Match for his all-round efforts [PC: BCCI]

The first time India's fast bowlers combined to take all 20 wickets in a Test match was also in South Africa. Johannesburg played host to the encounter back in 2018, and interestingly, the visitors went in without a single spinner in their lineup.

Bumrah was once again the star of the show. He picked up five wickets in the first innings, with Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ishant Sharma helping him out. Hardik Pandya was the only Indian bowler to go wicketless.

It was Shami's turn in the second innings, with the veteran pacer taking five of his own. Bhuvneshwar, Bumrah and Ishant chipped in even as Hardik didn't get any reward for his efforts again.

India coasted to a 63-run victory, and Bhuvneshwar was adjudged the Player of the Match for his all-round efforts (4 wickets and 63 runs). However, they lost the series 2-1.

