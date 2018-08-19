Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 Times when India won a Test series in England

Sachin Arora
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
646   //    19 Aug 2018, 22:50 IST

Third Test: England v India - Day Five
India last won a Test series in England in 2007

Winning a Test series in England can be a daunting task. Not many teams have been able to get the better of England in their native conditions. Swinging conditions can be very difficult to negotiate, even for a top class batsman. Overseas bowlers also find it difficult to control the movement in the air and end up spraying the ball all around.

Historically, India team doesn't travel well. They have never won a Test series in Australia and South Africa is enough of a proof. But, India has achieved intermittent success in England. Though the last decade has not been very fruitful for them, they have been able to win 3 times in England.

Let us take a look at those three occasions:

#1. The 1971-72 tour

Wadekar Bats
Ajit Wadekar

India's first Test series win in England was in the summer of 1971-72. The team won the 3 matchTest series 1-0. While the first two Tests ended in a draw, India won the third and the final Test.

Ajit Wadekar, the then Indian captain, was the highest run-getter for India during the series with an aggregate of 204 runs at an average of 34.00. S Venkataraghavan and BS Chandrasekhar were the highest wicket-takers with 13 wickets apiece.

Two spinners being the highest wicket-takers in the series tells you a lot about the conditions prevailing that summer. The Indian spinners took the full advantage of the dry wickets during the series.

Ajit Wadekar led the Indian team very well and inspired the team to their first success in England.



1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rahul Dravid Ajit Wadekar India vs England Cricket Stats | All Time Cricket Records
Sachin Arora
CONTRIBUTOR
a chartered accountant, a theatre actor and a former club cricketer who still believes that test cricket is the only form of cricket which will survive the test of time. A keen follower of other sports and Indian athletes. A movie buff and an ardent fan of anybody who acts well which I believe is a rare commodity.
5 Times India came back from the dead in a Test match
RELATED STORY
3 recent Overseas Test matches that India should have won...
RELATED STORY
3 Indian captains who won a bilateral ODI series in England
RELATED STORY
5 nostalgic moments from England vs India Test matches
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 reasons why England will defeat...
RELATED STORY
5 Indian players who were picked for the first time in a...
RELATED STORY
India vs England 2018: 3 instances when India gave...
RELATED STORY
India vs England, 2018: Number Nuggets - Key differences...
RELATED STORY
Commemorating Iftikhar Pataudi in the England-India series
RELATED STORY
India's previous 5 Test encounters at Lord's vs England
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | 10:00 AM
IND 329/10 & 124/2 (31.0 ov)
ENG 161/10
Day 2 | Stumps: India lead England by 292 runs with 8 wickets remaining
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us