3 times India won an ICC tournament unbeaten ft. 2025 Champions Trophy

Team India had a dream run in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, culminating in them lifting the elusive trophy. The Men in Blue defeated New Zealand by four wickets in the final in Dubai on March 9 to win their third title, the most in the competition's history.

Batting first, the Blackcaps posted 251/7 runs on the board, thanks to half-centuries from Daryl Mitchell and Michael Bracewell. Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav starred with the ball, picking up two wickets apiece.

In reply, Rohit Sharma got India off to a blazing start. He scored 76 off 83 deliveries to set the ball rolling for the Men in Blue. Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul chipped in handy contributions at the end to take the team over the line with six balls to spare.

India lifted the Champions Trophy without losing a single match. On that note, let's take a look at three instances when India won an ICC tournament unbeaten.

#1 2013 Champions Trophy

Led by MS Dhoni, the Men in Blue had an excellent run in the 2013 Champions Trophy in the UK. They began their campaign with two convincing victories over South Africa and the West Indies in Group B.

They then faced arch-rivals Pakistan in their final Group B fixture. India won the rain-curtailed encounter by eight wickets via D/L method. They managed to score 102/2 in pursuit of 166 runs.

Dhoni and Co. then squared off against Sri Lanka in the second semifinal, where they secured an eight-wicket win. India locked horns with hosts England in the final in Birmingham, which they won by five runs amid rain threats.

Thus, India won their second Champions Trophy title in 2013 undefeated.

#2 2024 T20 World Cup

India came into the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA after heartbreak in the 2023 ODI World Cup final and without an ICC trophy for over a decade.

The mega event, which ultimately turned out to be the last T20I outing for Rohit, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja, saw the Men in Blue take their game a notch higher. While batting was always India's strongsuit, they also had a good campaign with the ball largely because of Jasprit Bumrah's heroics.

They were ruthless right from the league games, winning their first three Group A fixtures, before rain played spoilsport in their group fixture against Canada.

India won all their Super 8 fixtures against Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Australia to progress to the semifinals, where they met England. They thrashed Jos Buttler and Co. to set up a final against South Africa. The Men in Blue prevailed over the Proteas in a close thriller to lift their second T20 World Cup.

Overall, they remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, while one of their fixtures was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

#3 ICC Champions Trophy 2025

India once again had an unbeaten run in the ICC Champions Trophy. Although Pakistan were the original host of the event, the Men in Blue played all their games in Dubai due to political differences.

They crushed their Group A opponents - Bangladesh, Pakistan, and New Zealand. With six points, the Men in Blue finished on top of the table with six points to set up a semifinal clash with Australia.

The Asian giants then locked horns with Australia in the first semifinal, where they won convincingly to set up a final clash with New Zealand. Rohit and Co. chased down 252 runs on a dry Dubai wicket to win their third Champions Trophy title undefeated.

