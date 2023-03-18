3 times an Indian batter scored a big knock despite being sick 

India has produced great batters in all formats of the game over the years. The passion they have for the game is very evident, and they deserve a lot of appreciation for the dedication they put in for the national team.

Some batters have gone on to bat for long hours despite being injured or sick. In this piece, we talk about three such Indian batters and how their contributions meant a lot to the team's cause.

#1 Virat Kohli

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli had finally brought an end to his century drought in both limited-overs formats. He notched up a T20I hundred and three ODI hundreds after returning from a mental health break.

However, the 28th Test hundred remained elusive for a long time. He looked in good form but failed to convert his starts, often getting out to his first mistakes.

Kohli scored a magnificent 186 against Australia in the 4th Test at Ahmedabad. He was very quick between wickets despite the heat. He showed immense patience and control in what was his 2nd longest innings (by number of balls) in international cricket.

#2 Rahul Dravid

India's head coach Rahul Dravid is a symbol of resilience. He had the ability to bat for long hours with his incredibly solid technique.

Dravid played some of the most impactful knocks in the history of Indian Test cricket. However, the 180 against Australia at Kolkata in 2001 has to be among his best, if not the best.

VVS Laxman, who also scored 281 in the same innings, revealed in an interview that Dravid was suffering from viral fever. Their partnership laid the foundation for one of the most iconic victories in the history of Indian cricket.

#3 Suryakumar Yadav

Star T20 batter Suryakumar Yadav will also join his head coach Rahul Dravid and teammate Virat Kohli on this esteemed list. He has had an excellent career in the shortest format of the game, particularly in 2022, when he was incredibly consistent and much faster than anyone.

One such T20 knock came when he was not at his best in terms of health. India were up against Australia in the third T20 international at Hyderabad. It was a series decider.

The hosts had to chase down a target of 187 against a full-strength Australian bowling attack. They lost the early wickets of both openers. The onus was once again on Surya and Kohli to guide the team to victory.

Suryakumar Yadav scored a sensational 69 off just 36 balls, allowing Kohli to bat till the end. It was later revealed in an interview with Axar Patel that he battled a stomach ache and fevers. He was motivated by the fact that the game was a decider, as a result of which he gave it his absolute best.

