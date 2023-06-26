3 times an Indian cricketer was dropped for disciplinary issues

As per a recent news agency report, Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan is not getting picked in the Indian squad despite exceptional domestic performances due to his alleged discipline and fitness issues. 25-year-old Sarfaraz has been consistency personified in domestic cricket over the last two to three reasons.

In 37 first-class matches so far, he has scored 3505 runs at an average of 79.65, with 13 hundreds and nine fifties. If we analyze his performances over the last three Ranji Trophy editions, he amassed 928 runs in the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy season, 982 runs in 2021-22, and 556 runs in nine innings in the 2022-23 season.

Despite his stupendous showing, the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal were picked ahead of Sarfaraz when the Test team for the West Indies tour was announced recently. Quoting a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) official as source, a PTI report stated that lack of discipline was one of the main reasons behind the in-form batter being snubbed.

In the wake of the controversy around Sarfaraz’s non-selection, we look at three instances when an Indian cricketer was dropped for disciplinary issues.

#1 Vinod Kambli

The exceptionally talented Vinod Kambli failed to achieve his full potential due to his well-documented disciplinary issues. While he made a sensational start to his international career, he was dropped from the team following the 1996 World Cup due to behavioral problems.

A report in ESPNcricinfo quoted former BCCI President Jagmohan Dalmiya as saying over Kambli’s disciplinary woes:

“It became a routine for him to return to the hotel room as late as 2 or 3 a.m. But that was not enough. His habit to knock at the doors of other boys and wake them up in the middle of night. He would drink and cry loudly, which disturbed others and would inevitably reflect on their performance the next day. Kambli had started spoiling three youngsters.”

That was not all. Earlier, on the night before a one-dayer in Lucknow, the former cricketer got drunk and had a fight with his fiancée in the hotel room. Another incident relates to him abusing former skipper Mohammad Azharuddin for his failure in a match in Sharjah and creating a scene in the dressing room.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra BCCI Official said, "Sarfaraz Khan has to work on his fitness. His conduct on and off the field hasn't been good. Certain gestures made by him weren't good. He needs to be disciplined". (To PTI) BCCI Official said, "Sarfaraz Khan has to work on his fitness. His conduct on and off the field hasn't been good. Certain gestures made by him weren't good. He needs to be disciplined". (To PTI) https://t.co/5mvOcMShtm

After being dropped in 1996, Kambli made numerous comeback to the Indian team but could never reestablish his place. He played his last game for India in 2000 when he was only 28.

#2 Lala Amarnath

In 1936, Indian cricket legend Lala Amarnath was sent back from India's tour of England by then captain, Maharaja of Vijianagaram (Vizzy), for an alleged act of disobedience during a first-class game.

According to most reports, though, Amarnath was a scapegoat of dirty politics that Vizzy was involved in. The story goes that being the ruler of a princely state under British India, Vizzy got the captaincy because of entitlement and not his talent.

Detailing the incident during the 1936 series in England, an article in ESPNcricinfo in 2007 revealed:

"Amarnath had been carrying a back injury for a few games but had not been allowed to rest. At Lord's he was asked to pad up and then forced by Vizzy to sit as a succession of other batsmen were sent in ahead of him.

"He (Amarnath) eventually got his turn minutes before the close, and clearly angry, when he returned to the changing room he made clear his anger, throwing his kit into his bag and muttering, in Punjabi, 'I know what is transpiring'."

Subsequently, the team manager, Major Jack Brittain-Jones, informed Amarnath that he was being sent home from the tour. As per reports, a letter signed by many teammates also demanded action against him.

#3 Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul

In January 2019, all-rounder Hardik Pandya and batter KL Rahul were sent home from India's tour of Australia and subsequently banned for making controversial and highly derogatory remarks on women during a popular TV chat show.

Appearing on the show ‘Koffee with Karan’, Pandya had boasted about hooking up with a number of women and being frank about the same with his parents. Rahul was much more restrained in his own responses, but was seen supporting Pandya’s boisterous claims.

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh A close source to Sarfaraz Khan said - "Sarfaraz Khan has never been disrespectful towards anyone. Sarfaraz took the team out of pressure situation and the celebrations was one of relief". (To PTI) A close source to Sarfaraz Khan said - "Sarfaraz Khan has never been disrespectful towards anyone. Sarfaraz took the team out of pressure situation and the celebrations was one of relief". (To PTI) https://t.co/DzXWGuXTP2

Then Indian captain Virat Kohli condemned the inappropriate behavior of his teammates, who issued an apology after the matter turned into a massive controversy. The ban on Pandya and Rahul was lifted a few weeks later even as an inquiry was ordered into the incident.

