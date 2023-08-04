3 times an Indian got off the mark with a six on a debut ft. Suryakumar Yadav 

Tilak Varma announced his arrival in a Team India jersey in some style, smashing a couple of sixes to open his account in international cricket against West Indies in the first T20I in Trinidad on Thursday.

Generally, it is natural for players to feel a bit nervous on debut. However, there have been some Indian players who have made it to the national team through fearless cricket and have stayed true to their style of play even on big occasions.

On that note, let's take a look at three more Indian players, who opened their account in a particular format at the international level with a six:

#3 Suryakumar Yadav

It is almost poetic that the No.1 ranked T20I batter in the world at the moment began his T20I career with a six. Suryakumar Yadav was simply sensational for Mumbai Indians during the period between 2018-2020 and with each performance, calls to give the then-30-year-old his maiden India call-up became even louder.

'SKY' finally got his opportunity against England in Ahmedabad in 2021 and he ensured that he made it a debut to remember. On the very first delivery that he faced from speedster Jofra Archer, Suryakumar Yadav just helped a short delivery on its way for a six over fine leg. That six was a clear sign of intent and also was a trailer of what was to come from the star batter in the shortest format.

#2 Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan made his ODI debut on his birthday back in 2021 when India sent a second-string side to Sri Lanka. He ensured that he made it one that he would fondly look back on by playing aggressively.

The southpaw came down the track and smashed Akila Dhananjaya for a six over long-on to open his account in ODI cricket, showing just how confident he was. He went on to make 59 on debut and has been a consistent run-scorer for the Men in Blue especially in the ODI format whenever he has had an opportunity.

#1 Rishabh Pant

Another explosive left-handed wicketkeeper, Rishabh Pant's rise in Test cricket has been monumental to India's success away from home over the past few years. He got an opportunity to play Test cricket when the visitors dropped Dinesh Karthik for the third Test during the 2018 tour of England at Nottingham.

Pant had made a reputation as a big hitter in domestic cricket and he showed just why as he smashed Adil Rashid down the ground for a maximum. The England players, especially Rashid, were a bit surprised as they didn't anticipate the youngster to take the bowler on just the second ball that he faced. This is the fearless brand of cricket that has made Pant a huge hit in Tests.