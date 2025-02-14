3 times Jasprit Bumrah missed a multi-nation event due to injury ft. Champions Trophy 2025

Star Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025. The showpiece event is slated to take place from February 19 to March 9 in Pakistan and the UAE.

In the last few years, Bumrah has sustained setbacks that have led to him missing key international tournaments. It is partly due to his unorthodox bowling action, driven by a short run-up and quick delivery stride. With limited recovery time and workload management issues, the speedster has been unable to attain full fitness and participate in some tournaments.

On that note, let's take a look at the three multinational events, which Jasprit Bumrah missed due to injury.

#1 Asia Cup 2022

Jasprit Bumrah sustained a back injury during India's Tour to England in July 2022. He then was rested for the tours to West Indies and Zimbabwe as well. The right-arm pacer returned to represent India in September 2022 and played two games.

Thereafter, Bumrah was all set to play in a bilateral T20I series in South Africa. However, he complained of back pain ahead of the assignment. The medical then assessed him and stated that the pacer would be out of action for four to six weeks, which resulted in him participating in the Asia Cup 2022, which was played in September.

The continental event saw India winning only a solitary game in three outings and could not progress to the final.

#2 T20 World Cup 2022

The 2022 edition of the T20 World Cup was scheduled to take place in October-November. As mentioned above, Jasprit Bumrah sustained a back injury and did not participate in the Asia Cup.

However, Bumrah underwent a fresh scan, as the medical team sought to check on the speedster's progress and whether he could be available at some point in the tournament.

After a detailed assessment of the scan results, Bumrah was not found to be fit enough to carry on the bowling workload in the T20 World Cup.

The Indian team went on to win four out of five games in the group stage to qualify for the semi-final. However, they missed Jasprit Bumrah, when the side was handed a 10-wicket loss by England in the semi-final.

#3 Champions Trophy 2025

Jasprit Bumrah had a year to remember in 2024, when he helped the Indian side to win T20 World Cup by taking 15 wickets.

Thereafter, he emerged as the finest bowler in the Border Gavaskar Trophy with 32 wickets. However, by the time, the final Test arrived in Sydney, he complained of back spasms and could deliver only 10 overs.

Since then, he has been out of action. He was expected to take part in the Champions Trophy after missing the ODI series against England.

Despite Jasprit Bumrah completing his rehabilitation and scan reports being fine, chief selector Ajit Agarkar reportedly didn't take the risk of putting him at risk.

