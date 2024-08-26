3 times Pakistan lost a Test after declaring an innings ft. PAK vs AUS in 2016

In the first Test of the two-match series between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, the hosts' decision to declare their innings with four wickets still in hand and Mohammad Rizwan unbeaten on 171 proved costly. On Sunday, August 25, Bangladesh made history by defeating Pakistan for the first time in Test cricket.

The hosts had a rough start, losing three wickets for just 16 runs after being asked to bat first. However, Pakistan’s vice-captain Saud Shakeel (141) and Mohammad Rizwan (171*) scored centuries, leading to a declaration of their first innings at 448-6.

In response, Bangladeshi opener Shadman Islam contributed 93 runs. Senior batter Mushfiqur Rahim then took charge, scoring 191 off 341 balls, including 22 boundaries and one six. Solid contributions from Mominul Haque (50), Litton Das (56), and Mehidy Hasan Miraz helped Bangladesh secure a first-innings lead of 117 runs.

Pakistan's poor shot selection and lack of game awareness contributed to their downfall, as they were bowled out for just 146 in their second innings. off-spinner Hasan Miraz claimed four wickets, while Shakib Al Hasan picked up three.

Chasing a modest target of 30 runs, Bangladesh openers completed the chase in just 6.3 overs, securing a historic 10-wicket victory and marking their first-ever Test win against Pakistan.

The decision to declare their first innings played a crucial role in Pakistan's defeat, further exacerbated by poor team selection and disappointing all-round performance.

This wasn’t the first time the Men in Green lost a Test match after declaring their innings. On that note, we will look at three instances when Pakistan lost a Test following a declaration.

#1 Pakistan vs England in 1961

During a Test between Pakistan and England in Lahore in 1961, the hosts declared their first innings at 387/9, with Javed Burki scoring 138. In reply, England posted 380 runs, thanks to a century from Ken Barrington and a 99-run innings from Mike Smith.

Pakistan scored 200 runs in their second innings, setting a target of 208 for England. Captain Ted Dexter led the visitors with an unbeaten 66, as England won the game by five wickets.

#2 Pakistan vs Australia in 1972

In the second Test of a three-match series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in 1972, the hosts declared their first innings at 441/5. Ian Redpath (135) and Greg Chappell (116*) were the standout performers.

Pakistan came up with a strong reply with significant contributions from Saqid Mohammad (137) and Majid Khan (158). Support from Saeed Ahmed (50), Zaheer Abbas (51), Mushtaq Mohammad (60), and Intikhab Alam (68) helped the visitors secure a 133-run lead, as Pakistan declared their first innings at 574/8.

Australia responded with centuries from Paul Sheahan (127) and John Benaud (142), amassing 425 runs in their second innings and setting a target of 293 for Pakistan. However, the visitors could not replicate their first innings form and were bundled out for 200, resulting in a 92-run defeat.

#3 Pakistan vs Australia in 2016

In the 2016 Boxing Day Test match held in Melbourne, Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat first. A double century from Azhar Ali (205) propelled them to a solid total, with Pakistan declaring their first innings at 443/9.

In response, David Warner (144) and Steven Smith (165*) starred with the bat, supported by fifties from Usman Khawaja (97) and Mitchell Starc. The hosts declared their first innings at 624/8.

Pakistan struggled in their second innings, being bowled out for 163 and losing the match by an innings and 18 runs.

