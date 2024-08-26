5 left-arm spinners with most wickets in international cricket ft. Shakib Al Hasan

Veteran Bangladesh left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan played a crucial role in his side historic Test win over Pakistan in Rawalpindi on Sunday, August 25. The all-rounder claimed 3-44 in 17 overs and combined with off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz (4-21) to bowl out Pakistan for 146 in their second innings. Thanks to Shakib and Mehidy's heroics, Bangladesh needed only 30 to register a famous win.

The left-arm spinner beat Saud Shakeel (0) in flight and had him stumped. He also ended Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique's resistance for 37 with another tossed-up delivery that the batter could only miscue to backward point. Shakib had his third when Naseem Shah (3) tried to take on the seasoned Bangladesh spinner but ended up mistiming the ball to short midwicket.

The former Bangladesh skipper's performance was amazing, considering the controversy around him after he was charged in an alleged murder case back home. Courtesy of his spell on Sunday, Shakib created history, becoming the left-arm spinner with the most wickets in international cricket. Here's a look at the list of five left-arm spinners with the most scalps in international cricket.

Trending

#5 Sanath Jayasuriya (440 wickets)

Former Sri Lankan captain (left) Sanath Jayasuriya (Image Credits: Getty Images)

Former Sri Lankan captain Sanath Jayasuriya is fifth on the list of left-arm spinners with most wickets in international cricket. Jayasuriya played 586 matches (532 innings) across the three formats and claimed 440 scalps at an average of 35.66, with six five-fers.

The Sri Lankan legend featured in 110 Test matches and picked up 98 wickets at an average of 34.34, with two five-fers. His best innings figures of 5-34 came against South Africa in Colombo in August 2004.

Jayasuriya flourished in the one-day format, claiming 323 wickets in 445 matches at an average of 36.75, with four five-fers. His best of 6-29 came against England in Moratuwa in March 1993. The 55-year-old also played 31 T20Is and picked up 19 wickets at an average of 24, with a best of 3-21.

#4 Rangana Herath (525 wickets)

Rangana Herath celebrates a wicket in a Test match. (Image Credits: Getty Images)

Another former Sri Lanka bowler, Rangana Herath is fourth on the list of left-arm spinners with the most wickets in international cricket. Herath played 181 matches (254 innings) and picked up 525 wickets, averaging 28.36, with 35 five-fers and nine 10-wicket match hauls.

Herath featured in 93 Test matches and claimed 433 wickets at an average of 28.07, with 34 five-fers and nine 10-wicket match hauls. His best innings figures of 9-127 came against Pakistan in Colombo in August 2014.

The former Sri Lankan bowler also played 71 ODIs and picked up 74 wickets, averaging 31.91, with a best of 4-20. In T20Is, he claimed 18 wickets in 17 matches. He registered exceptional figures of 5-3 against New Zealand in Chattogram in the 2014 T20 World Cup.

#3 Ravindra Jadeja (568 wickets)

Ravindra Jadeja reacts after claiming a wicket in the 2023 ODI World Cup. (Image Credits: Getty Images)

Team India's seasoned all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is in the top-three among left-arm spinners with most wickets in international cricket. The versatile player has featured in 343 matches (396 innings) and claimed 568 wickets at an average of 29.30, with 15 five-fers and two 10-wicket match hauls.

The Indian left-arm spinner has played 72 Tests, claiming 294 wickets at an average of 24.13, with 13 five-fers and two 10-wicket match hauls. His best innings figures of 7-42 came against Australia in Delhi in February 2023.

Jadeja has also featured in 197 ODI games, picking up 220 wickets at an average of 36.07, with two five-fers. His best of 5-33 came against South Africa in Kolkata during the 2023 World Cup. The 35-year-old retired from T20Is with 54 scalps in 74 games, which included a best of 3-15.

#2 Daniel Vettori (705 wickets)

Former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori (Image Credits: Getty Images)

Former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori is at No. 2 on the list of left-arm spinners with most wickets in international cricket. The Kiwi legend played 442 matches (498 innings) and claimed 705 wickets at an average of 32.42, with 22 five-fers and three 10-wicket match hauls.

Vettori featured in 113 Tests and picked up 362, averaging 34.36, with 20 five-fers and three 10-wicket match hauls. The legendary left-arm spinner's best innings figures of 7-87 came against Australia in Auckland in March 2000.

Vettori also played 295 ODI matches and claimed 305 wickets at an average of 31.71, with two five-fers. His best of 5-7 came against Bangladesh in Queenstown in December 2007. The 45-year-old also played 34 T20Is and picked up 38 wickets, with a best of 4-20.

#1 Shakib Al Hasan (707 wickets)

Seasoned Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (Image Credits: Getty Images)

Following his three-fer against Pakistan on Sunday in Rawalpindi, Shakib went past Vettori and moved to the top of the list of left-arm spinners with most wickets in international cricket. The Bangladesh legend has played 444 matches (482 innings) and has 707 wickets at an average of 28.29, with 25 five-fers and two 10-wicket match hauls.

The left-arm spinner has the experience of 68 Tests, picking up 241 wickets at an average of 31.24, with 19 five-fers and two 10-wicket match hauls. Shakib's best innings figures of 7-36 came against New Zealand in Chattogram in October 2008.

In ODIs, Shakib has picked up 317 wickets in 247 matches, averaging 29.52, with four five-fers. His best of 5-29 came against Afghanistan in Southampton during the 2019 World Cup. He also scored 51 in the same match. Looking at T20Is, the Bangladesh left-arm spinner has picked up 149 scalps in 129 games, with two five-fers. His best of 5-20 came against West Indies in Mirpur in December 2018.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️