3 times a player was appointed captain for a series with very little experience ft. Aiden Markram

The England cricket team selection committee named Zak Crawley as the captain for the upcoming three-match ODI series against neighbours Ireland.

It was his red ball prowess and his ultra-aggressive approach during the Ashes which prompted the selectors to give him more chances in the 50-over format.

Meanwhile, Crawley's opening partner in the longest format, Ben Duckett has been named as his deputy.

The three-match series will see the return of Crawley in the white ball set-up after two years. His last match in this format was against Pakistan at Cardiff in 2021.

While England has already named their World Cup squad, this new-look side with as many as three uncapped players will provide them with an opportunity to test new faces for the future of English cricket.

Coming to Crawley, he is one of those very few players in the international circuit who has been named the national captain with little experience in the white-ball format.

With the modern-day challenges, we have seen several top teams selecting second-string sides for less important assignments.

That said, let us remember three times when a player was appointed captain for a series with very little experience:

# 1 Aiden Markram

Aiden Markram has established himself as an all-format player for South Africa.

Having the ability to mould his game to different situations of the game, Markram will be one the pivotal players for South Africa in the upcoming World Cup slated to be played in India from October 5.

Markram was appointed as the South African captain back in 2018 after Faf du Plessis was ruled out of the last five ODIs and the T20I series against India due to a finger injury.

At the time of leading South Africa, Markram had only played six Tests and two ODIs in the international circuit. He also became the second youngest South African skipper after Graeme Smith.

Markram has been in and around the leadership group and was reappointed as the captain ahead of the home T20I series against West Indies in March 2023.

# 2 George Bailey

Bailey captained Australia in his debut T20I game.

The former Australian captain remains one of those very few players to have made their captaincy and international debut in the same game.

Bailey's credentials as a skipper in the domestic format propelled him to the reigns of captaincy at the international level without much prior experience.

It was back in 2010 that Bailey earned his maiden call up in the Australia squad but had to wait until 2012 to make his international debut.

Bailey not only made his debut but also succeeded Cameron White as the captain for the T20I series against India. Bailey continued to represent Australia appearing in five Tests, 90 ODIs and 30 T20Is.

He led the Aussies in 29 ODIs and 28 T20s, with Australia winning 16 and 14 respectively. Bailey's last international game came in the T20I format against Pakistan back in 2017.

# 3 Heinrich Klaasen

Heinrich Klaasen wi be a vital cog for South Africa in the upcoming World Cup.

One of the finest white ball batters against spin, Heinrich Klaasen has taken giant strides in the international circuit, especially in the last two years.

Klaasen will be crucial to South Africa's chances in the upcoming World Cup slated to be played in India. The pitches in India are expected to assist the spinners and Klaasen's game against spin makes him a potent threat for any opposition.

The swashbuckling batter was inducted in the South African Test squad 2017 series against New Zealand but didn't play a game. He went on to make his international debut in the ODI format against India the following year.

Klaasen floated in and out of the South African squad for the next four years. It was in 2021 that Klaasen was appointed as the South African skipper for the T20I series against Pakistan after just playing 12 T20Is.

Three months later, Klaasen was again named as the T20I skipper for the home series against Pakistan.

He continues to be an integral part of the Proteas white ball set and will look to finish South Africa's ICC trophy drought in the upcoming World Cup