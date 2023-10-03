3 times a player debuted as captain in a T20I ft. George Bailey

Young Pakistan all-rounder Qasim Akram captained the team on his T20I debut against Hong Kong in the second quarterfinal of the Asian Games 2023 men’s cricket competition on Tuesday. With the main team preparing for the ODI World Cup in India, Pakistan named a second-string side for the Asian Games.

Pakistan were sent into bat by Hong Kong and got off to an embarrassing start at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou, losing half their side for just 54 runs inside nine overs. A stunning counter-attack from Aamer Jamal (41 off 16) and handy contributions from Arafat Minhas (25 off 16) and Asif Ali (25 off 21) lifted Pakistan to a competitive 160.

In reply, Hong Kong folded up for 92 in 18.5 overs as Pakistan registered a comprehensive victory by 68 runs. Skipper Qasim claimed the last two wickets to fall. Amazingly, the youngster also made his T20I debut in the game.

On that note, let’s take a look at three other instances of a player debuting as captain in T20Is.

#1 Keshav Maharaj - South Africa (2021)

Keshav Maharaj

Seasoned South Africa left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj captained the Proteas on his T20I debut against Sri Lanka in Colombo in September 2021. It was a memorable debut for the cricketer both as captain and player. South Africa won the game by 28 runs, while Maharaj also impressed with the ball, registering figures of 1/19 from four overs.

South Africa won the toss and batted first in the match. They posted a competitive 165/3 as Aiden Markram top-scored with 48 off 33, while Reeza Hendricks (38 off 30) and Quinton de Kock (36 off 32) also made important contributions.

Chasing 164 for victory, hosts Sri Lanka were held to 135/6. Dinesh Chandimal scored an unbeaten 66 off 54 balls. Bjorn Fortuin, Anrich Nortje, Keshav Maharaj, and Dwaine Pretorius combined to stifle the Lankans, claiming one wicket each.

Tabraiz Shamsi went for 20 runs in his two overs but got the wicket of Charith Asalanka. Skipper Maharaj dismissed the dangerous Bhanuka Rajapaksa for a golden duck.

#2 George Bailey - Australia (2012)

George Bailey

George Bailey, the current chief selector of the Australian team, also made his T20I debut as captain back in February 2012 against India in Sydney. It was a winning start for Bailey as captain as Australia won the contest by 31 runs.

India won the toss and elected to field first as Australia came up with an impressive batting effort to put up 171/4 on the board. Opening the innings, keeper-batter Matthew Wade played a brilliant knock as he clobbered 72 off 43 balls. Wade’s knock featured five fours and three sixes.

David Hussey contributed 42 off 30 balls, while Bailey returned unbeaten on 12 off 11 balls on his T20I debut. For India, Ravichandran Ashwin, Vinay Kumar, Suresh Raina, and Rahul Sharma picked up one wicket each.

Chasing a tough total of 172, India were held to 140/6. Men in Blue skipper MS Dhoni top-scored with an unbeaten 48 off 43 balls, but it was a case of a bit too late. The visitors struggled with the bat in the first half, losing six wickets for 81 runs inside 14 overs.

Gautam Gambhir (20), Virender Sehwag (4), Virat Kohli (22), Raina (14), Rohit Sharma (0) and Ravindra Jadeja (7) all fell without making much of a contribution. For Australia, Dan Christian and David Hussey claimed two scalps each as Bailey began with a win in his debut T20I as captain.

#3 Floyd Reifer - West Indies (2009)

Floyd Reifer

At the age of 37, Floyd Reifer captained West Indies in a T20I against Bangladesh in Basseterre in August 2009. It was also his debut in the format and the only T20I he played.

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first in the match. Daren Sammy (2/33) and Nikita Miller (2/22) impressed with the ball for West Indies as the opposition were held to 118/9. Naeem Islam (27 off 18) and Mahmudullah (21 off 27) were the only Bangladesh batters to cross the 20-run mark.

Chasing 119, West Indies eased home in 16.5 overs, with five wickets in hand. Devon Smith (37 off 27) and Travis Dowlin (37* off 37) guided the innings, while skipper Reifer contributed 22 off 20.