3 times a player smashed a car with a six ft. Ellyse Perry

Viewers love watching batters hit fours and sixes during a game of cricket, but when a shot leads to monetary damage, that’s when it gets interesting- well for the viewers at least! One such incident occurred in the 11th match of the Women’s Premier League 2024.

In the game between home side Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and UP Warriorz (UPW) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Ellyse Perry’s powerful six broke the window of the sponsor’s car on the side of the outfield.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has witnessed players’ shots hitting the display car and leaving a dent. The tournament has even witnessed the fridge in the players' dugout being smashed by a batter’s shot.

Nonetheless, this was the first instance of the display car's window being smashed entirely. Courtesy of Mandhana’s 50-ball 80 and Perry’s powerful half-century, RCB managed to post a daunting target of 199 runs to eventually defend it and win the game.

With that being discussed, let us look at three instances where a player smashed a car with a six.

#3 Club cricketer Asif Ali breaks his own car’s windscreen

Expand Tweet

In a local club match between Sowerby St Peters CC and Illingworth St Mary’s Cricket Club, in Yorkshire, England, Asif Ali hit a six that not only added runs to his team’s scoreboard but also added an expense to his account book.

Batting for the Illingworth St Mary Cricket Club, Asif Ali timed his shot perfectly and hit the ball for a maximum over the fine-leg boundary. But little did he know how that ‘perfect’ shot was going to transpire.

Expand Tweet

Asif, who would have wanted to celebrate the six, was instead down on the ground in sheer disappointment. The ball traveled across the boundary ropes and hit Asif’s car, eventually breaking the windscreen.

It was a bad day at the office for Asif Ali as, eventually, his team went on to lose the game by seven wickets.

#2 Kevin O’Brien’s smashes his car’s rear window with a six

Expand Tweet

Ireland cricketer Kevin O’Brien, while playing domestic cricket for the Leinster Lightning, hit a monstrous six which landed straight onto his car’s windscreen and shattered the glass. The instance took place in August 2020.

O’Brien is famously known for his iconic 2011 World Cup century, the fastest in the tournament’s history, that he smashed against England to take Ireland to a massive win. While the World Cup game saw plenty of his shots landing in the stands, the shot against North-West Warriors landed straight on his car.

In the Inter-Provincial Twenty20 Trophy game, O’Brien racked up 82 runs in 32 deliveries as his knock included eight sixes, one of which came at a price. Leinster Lightning eventually won the game by 24 runs (DLS method).

#1 Ellyse Perry breaks the window of the sponsor’s display car

Expand Tweet

Playing their last game of the season at their home ground, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, before moving to Delhi for the second half of the WPL 2024, RCB defeated UPW to bid their home fans a befitting farewell.

The game witnessed Smriti Mandhana and Ellyse Perry going berserk with the bat as RCB posted a humungous total of 198/3 courtesy of the skipper’s 50-ball 80 and the all-rounder’s 37-ball 58-run knock.

The game slowed down a bit after Mandhana’s dismissal, but Perry took the onus and entertained the Bengaluru crowd with her shot-making skills. While piling up runs, she hit Deepti Sharma for an 80m six over the long-on boundary on the penultimate ball of the 19th over.

The ball hit the window of the sponsor’s car that had been on display and shattered the glass into pieces. While Perry looked happy after hitting the ball, her facial expression soon changed and she was in shock as the incident panned out.

Expand Tweet

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App