3 times R Ashwin hit back at a fan on social media

Ravichandran Ashwin retired from all formats of interational cricket last month. Ever since retiring, the off-spin bowling all-rounder has been quite active on social media. He has been replying to fans on social media platforms and also sharing his views on the latest happenings of the cricket world on his YouTube channel.

Since Ravichandran Ashwin has a huge fanbase, he comes across different types of people on social media. Generally, cricketers avoid the nonsense comments from the fans, Ravichandran has decided to school some of the trolls at times.

In this listicle, we will look at the three instances when Ravichandran hit back at a fan on social media for his wrong comments.

#1 Ravichandran Ashwin's reply to a fan who wanted him to thank Rohit Sharma

Recently, the Indian government announced that Ravichandran will be one of the Padmi Shri award recepients. Congratulatory wishes poured in for the former Indian off-spinner from all over the world. Tollywood actor Dhanush congratulated the former Indian spinner as well.

Ravichandran thanked Dhanush for his best wishes. However, in the comments box, a fan wrote that the only person Ravichandran should thank is Indian captain Rohit Sharma because he was the one who backed him.

"Thanku bolna hai toh rohit sharma ko bolo usne tumhe khilaya hai (If you want to thank someone, thank Rohit Sharma, he is the one who played you)," the user wrote.

Ravichandran decided to give a reply in Tamil to that user:

"Dey paithiyam (Hey stupid)," he replied.

#2 Ravichandran Ashwin's savage reply to an entrepreneur

Back in 2022, Ravichandran Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer helped India win an away Test match against Bangladesh by holding their nerves and stitching up a crucial partnership under pressure. When Ravichandran shared a picture with the Player of the Match trophy on X, an entrepreneur from Sri Lanka named Nibraz Ramzan commented:

"You should have handed this to Mominul Haque, Who dropped that dolly.. had he bagged it, India all out for 89 for sure."

Ravichandran saw the comment from Nibraz and replied:

"Oh no ! I thought I blocked you, oh sorry that’s the other guy. What’s his name?? Yes Daniel Alexander that’s the name !! Imagine what you both would do if India dint play cricket."

The tweet from Ravichandran went viral on X in no time. To date, it has received more than 85,000 likes on the platform.

#3 When Ashwin schooled a fan who called him a 'waste' cricketer

Back in 2015, Ravichandran hit back at a fan who called him a 'waste' player whenever India played in SENA nations. The fan commented on X:

“you can show your performance only in Asia … Foreign condition you are waste there are many bowlers perform more that u”

The former Indian off-spinner decided to reply to that fan in Tamil:

“Go and focus on getting your kids educated instead of worrying about me, did I ask your permission before deciding to take up cricket?”

The majority of the fans felt the Indian spinner made the right move by hitting back at that fan. The tweet received more than 2,500 likes on the platform.

