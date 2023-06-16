3 times Ravichandran Ashwin made headlines in the TNPL

Ravichandran Ashwin is one of the most successful cricketers in the world. The off-spin bowling all-rounder has made a name for himself with his excellent performances for Team India in all three formats of the game. While Ashwin is known to be a Test specialist, he was a part of the Indian squad that won the ICC World Cup 2011 and ICC Champions Trophy 2013.

Besides, Ravichandran Ashwin also won two Champions League T20 and two IPL trophies with the Chennai Super Kings. Apart from his spin-bowling, Ashwin is also famous for his smartness on the field. He knows the rules of cricket well and does not mind showing off his cricketing knowledge every now and then.

Back in IPL 2019, Ashwin grabbed the headlines when he dismissed Jos Buttler run-out at the non-striker's end during a league stage match between Punjab Kings and Ravichandran Ashwin. That form of dismissal always sparked a debate of the 'Spirit of Cricket', but now the MCC has destigmatized it.

Similarly, in IPL 2022, Ravichandran Ashwin became the first cricketer to retire out while playing for the Rajasthan Royals. Teams were hesitant to use that mode of dismissal in T20 cricket before Ashwin did it, but now it is quite normal to see a batter being retired out.

Not just IPL, Ashwin has grabbed the headlines multiple times while playing for Dindigul Dragons in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) as well. Here's a list of three such instances.

#1 Ravichandran Ashwin plays UNO Reverse Card in real life

During a recent TNPL match between Dindigul Dragons and Ba11sy Trichy, the Dragons captain Ravichandran Ashwin surprised the fans when he decided to review a decision that was already decided by the third umpire.

In the 13th over of Trichy's innings, R Rajkumar missed a ball from Ashwin. The ball went to the wicket-keeper, and the umpire adjudged the batter caught out. Rajkumar instantly went for the review and got the decision overturned.

Soon after, Ashwin signaled for a DRS. However, the previous decision made by the third umpire stood as Rajkumar was not out.

#2 Ravichandran Ashwin loses his cool in a TNPL match

When Dindigul Dragons took on Chepauk Super Gillies in a league stage match of the 2017 season, CSG's R Sai Kishore gave a send-off to Dindigul's Narayan Jagadeesan after taking his wicket.

Things got heated quickly as the batter and the bowler pushed each other. Ashwin, who was at the non-striker's end, lost his cool as well. He had a heated exchange with Sai Kishore. In the end, CSG captain R Sathish and senior player Thalaivan Sargunam calmed him down.

#3 Ravichandran Ashwin turns heads with a unique bowling style

Ashwin has bowled with different actions in his career so far. Even in the same match, he has been spotted using different bowling actions.

Back in TNPL 2019, Ashwin bowled a few deliveries with a bizarre bowling action for the Dindigul Dragons against the Madurai Panthers. It was very different from his regular bowling action. Interestingly, he got a wicket off that action as well. You can watch the video above.

