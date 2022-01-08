3 times Rishabh Pant was applauded for his audacity in Test cricket

Rishabh Pant has been criticized immensely over the course of his international career, largely due to his tendency to throw caution to the wind each time he comes in to bat.

Despite his maverick approach - in fact, due to it - the 24-year-old has already won several matches for Team India. Even in the Test format, where he is at his weakest due to a dodgy technique, Pant has pulled several rabbits out of his hat and ensured his spot as India's first-choice keeper.

Here are three times Rishabh Pant was applauded for his audacity in Test cricket.

#3 Rishabh Pant kicks off his Test career with a six

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Five

In the third Test of India's tour of England back in August 2018, Rishabh Pant made his red-ball debut for the country. And although he managed only 25 runs in the match, the southpaw made an immediate impression as India cruised to a 203-run win.

Facing his second ball in Test cricket, Pant danced down to a googly from Adil Rashid and walloped the delivery over the ropes. He hit two more boundaries, but was beaten several times on the outside edge before being dismissed for 24 in his first innings in the format.

It wasn't a satisfying debut by any means, but Pant made his Test intentions very clear and continues to play the same way to this day.

#2 Rishabh Pant reverses Jimmy Anderson over the slips

England v India - Fourth LV= Insurance Test Match: Day One

England's tour of India earlier this year saw the hosts register an important series victory that took them to the final of the World Test Championship. The fourth and final Test, which India won by a commanding innings and 25 runs to record a 3-1 scoreline, was memorable for many reasons.

While Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin continued their stellar home form, Rishabh Pant was the man who walked away with the Player of the Match award. The young keeper smashed 101 off just 118 balls after coming in at 80/4, striking 13 fours and two sixes in his knock.

One shot stood out. When Jimmy Anderson, the pick of the England bowlers with three wickets at an economy rate of 1.8, steamed in with the second new ball, Pant audaciously reverse-swept the experienced quick over the slip cordon for four. To make matters even more spectacular, he was on 89 while attempting the shot.

Anderson got the better of Pant in the next over, but the dashing batter made a massive impression and rightly received plaudits for his bravery.

#1 Rishabh Pant takes India to a historic Gabba win

Australia v India: 3rd Test: Day 4

The crowning moment of Rishabh Pant's Test career so far has been the historic victory he orchestrated at the Gabba. In the fourth Test of India's tour of Australia, with the series tied 1-1, the visitors needed 328 in the final innings.

After Shubman Gill set up the chase with a magical 91, Cheteshwar Pujara, Washington Sundar and Ajinkya Rahane made crucial contributions. But the star of the show was undoubtedly Pant, who played a superb unbeaten innings of 89 - including nine fours and a six - to ensure that India got over the line with three wickets to spare.

Australia suffered their first Brisbane loss in 32 years as Pant was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Edited by Sai Krishna