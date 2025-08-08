3 times Shubman Gill's captaincy was clutch during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy ft. The Oval miracle

Shubman Gill, who recently finished his maiden Test series as captain, has seen praise pouring in from all quarters. Experts and pundits have chimed in on the new Test skipper's leadership, praising him for his ability to adjust to new situations without compromising on his batting returns.

Gill finished the five-match Test series with 754 runs to his name, with three centuries and a double century in 10 innings. He was adjudged India's Player of the Series by England coach Brendon McCullum, and it was hard to argue with the decision despite impressive performances from Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj.

Gill was also astute with his captaincy. Although he did come under criticism for a few of the decisions he made over the series, he showed enough promise in the role. A number of former cricketers have come to believe that he is the right man to take the team forward, and fans seem to be in agreement as well.

On that note, here are three times Shubman Gill's captaincy was clutch during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

#3 On the final morning of the series, Shubman Gill was instinctive and inspired

England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Five - Source: Getty

With the series on the line in the first session on Day 5 of the fifth Test, Shubman Gill was confronted with a real challenge. He stepped up to the task, commandeering his troops well in a situation where he had to rely on his instincts.

Gill started with having a good amount of boundary riders in an attempt to take the game deep. Even when Gus Atkinson tried to farm strike, the Indian captain was happy to put the onus on his bowlers to take a wicket in time, instead of losing the game instantly with a boundary.

Gill and his men also didn't take the second new ball. Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna were in operation throughout with the older ball, maximizing the team's chances of coming out on top.

#2 Shubman Gill was at his best in the lead-up to session breaks, like at Edgbaston

England v India - 2nd Rothesay Test Match: Day Five - Source: Getty

In the second innings of the Edgbaston Test, with England approaching Lunch, Gill made the inspired decision to veer away from bowling Nitish Kumar Reddy, who was nearly at the popping crease. Instead, the skipper turned to spin.

Ravindra Jadeja ran through an over in under a minute, with Washington Sundar trapping Ben Stokes in front at the other end. The move turned decisive for the outcome of the Test as India managed to go for the kill soon after.

That wasn't the only instance of Gill using his smarts ahead of session breaks. He had an ongoing feud with Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley, and he rotated his bowlers well to exploit that.

#1 There were a number of field bluffs that Gill and his bowlers employed

England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Three - Source: Getty

Throughout the series, Gill was in constant communication with his bowlers, often changing the field mid-over. It paid off more often than not.

In the fifth Test, Siraj and Gill pushed the deep square leg fielder back, indicating to Crawley that a short ball was on the cards. The fast bowler then delivered a wonderful inswinging yorker that castled the England opener.

Later in the game, Prasidh did the same with Josh Tongue by pushing third man back and then going full and straight. Gill was instrumental in the change, seen in conversation with his pacer before the event transpired.

