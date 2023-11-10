3 times Sir Viv Richards heaped praise on Virat Kohli

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli has been in sublime form with the bat in the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup. He has scored runs at will, which has benefitted the Men in Blue to a great extent as they chase their third 50-over title.

With 543 runs from eight matches at an average of 108.60, Kohli is the third-highest run-scorer in the competition. The former skipper is only behind Rachin New Zealand's Ravindra (565 runs from nine games) and South Africa's Quinton de Kock (550 from nine matches).

Kohli has already registered two hundred in the ongoing ODI World Cup so far. Kohli's unbeaten 101 against South Africa on a difficult Eden Gardens wicket helped him equal Sachin Tendulkar's record 49 ODI centuries.

Kohli's awe-inspiring performances for the Men in Blue have earned him praise from all quarters, including West Indies legend Sir Viv Richards. One of the most destructive batters to ever play the game, Richards has been a fan of Kohli since his early days.

On that note, let's take a look at three occasions when Richards heaped praise on Kohli.

#1 "I am a huge fan of Virat" - Richards

Sir Viv Richards, who was part of the West Indies' World Cup-winning team in 1975 and 1979, stated that Virat Kohli would go down as one of the greatest ever to play the game alongside Sachin Tendulkar. The comments after Kohli's magical hundred against the Proteas.

Richards wrote in his column for the ICC:

"There have been a whole host of talented individuals on show but to top them all, you cannot look past Virat Kohli. I am a huge fan of Virat, I have been for a long time, and he continues to show why he has to go down as one of the all-time greats, right up there with the likes of the great Sachin."

The legendary batter also credited the backroom staff for Kohli's astronomical success.

"Virat will have been through some tough times before this World Cup and some folks were even brave enough to call for his head," he continued. "Credit must be given to the backroom staff and everyone who backed him. So much was said about his form but he is back on top of his game.

"It is phenomenal to see an individual who has had his low points bouncing back and playing like this. They say form is temporary – and he has certainly proven that class is permanent. I am so happy for him, he looks so focused and he is a credit to the game of cricket," Richards concluded.

#2 "I do appreciate seeing class and this was a classy knock" - When Richards praised Kohli for his double hundred

Kohli scored a fabulous double hundred against the West Indies in 2016 in Antigua, with Richards watching from the stands.

The legendary batter, in an interview with the BCCI, said after the magical innings:

"I think it was a magnificent hundred. To score a double hundred at Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground is a formidable task in terms of what he has achieved."

"I remember when I met him at the hotel (before the Test series) I did say good luck, but I didn't believe he would take it this far in terms of achieving a double," Richards continued. "As a batsman myself, it was very pleasing to see and even though it was against the West Indies, I do appreciate seeing class and his was a classy knock."

Riding on Kohli's double hundred and Ravichandran Ashwin's seven-wicket haul, India thrashed the West Indies by an innings and 92 runs.

#3 "He is a fighter and defends his teammates more than anyone else" - Richards on Kohli's attitude

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli has drawn a lot of flak for being aggressive on the field. Many cited it as arrogance and used it against the right-handed batter whenever he failed.

But back in 2019, Sir Viv Richards came out in support of the Delhi-born cricketer, saying that Kohli's conduct reminds him of his own playing days.

"I love guys like that," Richards said at India Today's Salaam Cricket 2019. "People talk about arrogance but it is about believing in yourself. It is like having the keys to your home, Virat has something similar now (know all the entry and exits). I had it in my time, he has it now.

"I have always loved Indian batsmanship. The confidence he is blessed with you can't get that overnight. Either it's instilled in you or you are born with it. He is a fighter and defends his teammates more than anyone else," he added.

Can Virat Kohli finish as the highest run-scorer of the 2023 ODI World Cup? Let us know in the comment section.