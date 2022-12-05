3 times Team India lost to Bangladesh in an ODI in the last decade

Predictably, Team India hold an excellent ODI record against Bangladesh. The Men in Blue have won 30 of their 37 meetings in the 50-over format, with the Tigers managing just six victories.

However, Bangladesh have played excellent ODI cricket of late, with series wins over South Africa, Afghanistan and the West Indies in 2022. They may even be one of the dark horses for the 2023 World Cup to be played in the subcontinent.

India - in fourth - are placed three notches higher than Bangladesh in the ICC ODI team rankings, though. In the last decade, the 2011 World Cup winners have lost an ODI to Bangladesh only three times, with all of them coming at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. Here is a quick recap of those three instances.

#3 1st ODI, 2022 - Bangladesh beat India by 1 wicket

In the latest of the three losses, India conceded the opening game of the ongoing three-match ODI series by one wicket.

The Men in Blue were bowled out for a below-par 186, with KL Rahul (73) being the only batter to cross 25. Shakib Al Hasan and Ebadot Hossain ran through the batting lineup, scalping five and four wickets respectively.

Bangladesh were in control for large parts of the chase, but stumbled from 128/4 to 136/9 in the space of five overs. They needed something special from the last pair at the crease, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mustafizur Rahman, who produced just that with an unbroken 51-run partnership.

Bangladesh got home with four overs to spare as Miraz remained unbeaten on a terrific 38. India were left to rue their insipid batting display apart from some poor bowling in the clutch, not to mention Rahul's costly drop of Miraz.

#2 1st ODI, 2015 - Bangladesh beat India by 79 runs

ICC @ICC



1. Taskin Ahmed - 5/28

2. Mustafizur Rahman - 5/50



Bangladesh's Best Bowling Figures on Debut:
1. Taskin Ahmed - 5/28
2. Mustafizur Rahman - 5/50

The recent loss wasn't India's first in an ODI series opener in Dhaka. Back in 2015, the Men in Blue lost to Bangladesh by a whopping 79 runs to concede the advantage.

Batting first, Mashrafe Mortaza's men amassed an imposing 307 on the back of fifties from Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar and Shakib Al Hasan. India got off to a good start in the chase, with Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan taking the team to 95 without the loss of a wicket.

However, things went pear-shaped for MS Dhoni and Co., who fell to 128/5 in the span of a few minutes. Taskin Ahmed and debutant Mustafizur Rahman were the wreckers-in-chief, with the latter finishing with figures of 5/50. India crumbled to 228 all-out in 46 overs as Mustafizur walked away with the Player of the Match award on debut.

#1 2nd ODI, 2015 - Bangladesh beat India by 6 wickets

Mustafizur went one better in his second ODI, which happened only three days after the aforementioned game. The left-armer scalped six wickets as India were skittled for just 200, a score Bangladesh managed to chase down comfortably with six wickets and 12 overs to spare.

Bangladesh were in total control of the chase, with as many as four batters crossing the 30-run mark. The difference in quality of the pacers was on full display as the Tigers' quicks shared eight wickets amongst themselves, in sharp contrast to Dhawal Kulkarni's solitary breakthrough.

With the win, Bangladesh clinched the three-match series, although the visitors did manage to salvage some pride with a 77-run win in the dead rubber.

