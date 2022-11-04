3 times Virat Kohli's privacy was invaded

Virat Kohli is the most-followed Asian on Instagram. He has millions of fans all across the world. The star Indian batter has earned a huge fan following with his spectacular on-field performances.

Kohli's lifestyle has also played a massive role in his popularity as a lot of fans follow him for his fashion choices.

While Kohli has always dealt with his fans in a polite manner, there have been a few incidents where his followers have crossed the limit and invaded his privacy.

His wife Anushka Sharma recently pointed out that fans should not react to such incidents by saying that they should deal with it just because they are celebrities.

Virat Kohli deserves his personal space, but here are three instances when his privacy was invaded.

#1 A video from Virat Kohli's hotel room goes viral on social media

The Indian team is in Australia right now for T20 World Cup 2022. The squad stayed at Crown Perth for their match against South Africa.

During their stay, a fan entered Virat Kohli's hotel room and filmed the way he kept his things.

Kohli reposted the viral video on his profile and clearly told his fans that he is 'not okay with this kind of fanaticism'. Part of the caption read:

"This video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy. If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all??"

Kohli urged his fans to respect his personal space and not treat him as a commodity for entertainment.

#2 Kohli's scooter ride with Anushka Sharma

Fans shared a video of Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma riding on a scooter in Mumbai over a weekend.

Both Virat and Anushka tried to hide their faces with helmets, but their followers got the idea that the celebrities were riding on a scooter.

While Virat and Anushka did not react to the video, some fans felt that it was an invasion of his privacy.

#3 When Kohli had to request paparazzi not to click pictures of his daughter

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's daughter is named Vamika. The couple have decided that they will not show their daughter's face to the world and let her decide if she wants to show her face to the media when she grows up.

There have been multiple instances of fans trying to click Vamika's pictures. Before Team India departed for South Africa late last year, the paparazzi tried to click a family picture of Virat, Anushka and Vamika, but Virat clearly told them: "Baby ka mat lena." (Don't pap baby Vamika).

Many fans will remember that the broadcaster accidentally showed Vamika's face during the telecast of one of the matches from that tour.

Virat completed his half-century against South Africa and celebrated with a cradle celebration pointing towards Anushka Sharma and Vamika.

Later, both Virat and Anushka requested media houses to take down posts on Vamika.

