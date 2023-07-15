3 times Virat Kohli scored a half-century on a difficult overseas pitch

It took Team India all of three days to wrap up a comprehensive innings and 141-run victory over West Indies in the first Test at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica.

Ravichandran Ashwin headlined the contest with a match haul of 12/131 while debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal and skipper Rohit Sharma struck hard-fought centuries. It wasn't an easy pitch to bat on with the ball spinning sharply from the first day but India's application comfortably outweighed that of the hosts.

Former skipper Virat Kohli also made his presence felt as he put up a measured 182-ball 76 in his only outing in the middle. Showing incredible patience against the spinners in particular, he was willing to grind the bowlers down and bat time before falling to off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall.

It wasn't the first time though that he produced a half-century in difficult conditions overseas. His ability to stand tall on tricky surfaces and conditions has defined his legacy as a Test batter and his efforts in the first Test in Roseau were a further example of the same.

On that note, let's look at three other overseas Test half-centuries by Kohli on a difficult pitch.

#1 54 vs South Africa in Johannesburg, 2018

The Johannesburg Test of 2018 laid out a pitch that was borderline dangerous at the Wanderers Stadium. India entered the contest having surrendered the series but they managed to pull things back with a facile win.

A good part of it was down to skipper Kohli's efforts on the opening day. Against a hostile pace attack, he dug hard for a 106-ball 54 despite the ball hooping around. In the company of a dogged Cheteshwar Pujara, an 84-run third-wicket partnership put India on course for a decent total.

They were eventually bowled out for 187 but with the Proteas also struggling on a pitch where the ball often kicked off the deck and nearly harmed the batters, it proved to be enough.

Kohli backed it up with a 79-ball 41 in the second innings which also went a long way in India clinching a 63-run victory, even as the match made headlines for the treacherous bounce in the surface.

#2 79 vs South Africa in Cape Town, 2022

In a near one-man effort, captain Kohli showed the way for India again in the Cape Town Test against South Africa in 2022. The series decider was played on a pitch that had sufficient grass covering under overcast skies although India were happy to bat first upon winning the toss.

South Africa's relentless pace attack was at it again even as Pujara and Kohli shared yet another fruitful partnership. The latter was happy to bide his time and leave deliveries outside the off stump, curbing his natural instincts to keep the scoreboard ticking along at a brisk pace.

Wickets continued to tumble but he held the fort for a 201-ball 79 with his vigil coming to a close as he nicked behind off Kagiso Rabada. An even more dogged knock followed in the second essay as he scored 29 off 143 deliveries to give Rishabh Pant excellent company.

Alas for India, they just couldn't set the hosts a big enough target and lost the opportunity to win a Test series in South Africa again. Incidentally, it turned out to be Kohli's last as Test captain as he stepped down after the conclusion of the series.

#3 58 vs England in Southampton, 2018

Kohli (L) and Rahane gave India hopes of a famous win in Southampton in 2018 but it wasn't to be.

Having bounced back to win the 3rd Test of the series against England in 2018, India entered the fourth at the Rose Bowl in Southampton with momentum on their side. England mustered 246 in their first innings before a stunning Pujara century gave India a valuable 27-run lead.

Kohli made 46 in the first innings but put his best foot forward in a chase of 245 once India were reduced to 22/3. With enough rough to exploit outside the right-hander's off stump, Moeen Ali proved to be a very difficult customer to negotiate on the fourth day.

Yet, Kohli forged a solid 101-run partnership with Ajinkya Rahane to put the visitors right on course to eclipse the target. The skipper was eventually caught at short leg off the bowling of Ali for 58 before the off-spinner made further inroads to finish with a match haul of nine wickets, sealing the series for England.

It was a tricky chase on a pitch that wasn't getting any easy to bat on and Kohli's valiant knock was out of the top-drawer. Unfortunately, the result didn't go in favor of his side.

Can Kohli back up his efforts in the first Test against West Indies with another substantial knock in the second? Have your say in the comments section below!

