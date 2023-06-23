3 top takeaways from India's Test squad for West Indies tour

The BCCI on Friday (June 23) named India's squads for the tour of West Indies, which starts on July 12. The tour will see India compete in two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is. The Test and ODI squads have been released and the T20 contingent will be named soon.

As far as the Test side is concerned, there are a few changes from the team that took on Australia in the recently-held World Test Championship (WTC) final, in which India suffered a heavy defeat.

Ajinkya Rahane has been appointed as the vice-captain of the side while Cheteshwar Pujara and Umesh Yadav have lost their spots.

India's Test Squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.

Here, we look at the three top takeaways from India's Test squad for the Caribbean tour.

#1. End of the road for Pujara and Umesh

Cheteshwar Pujara has been dropped from the Test side once again after he was first left out of the team in 2022. He was thereafter recalled but hasn't really set the stage on fire. He has scored only one century since the beginning of 2020, averaging under 30 in that period. The BCCI opting to go with the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad suggests that it could be curtains for Pujara's Test career.

Another player who has been axed is speedster Umesh Yadav, who didn't impress much in the WTC Final. Yadav, unlike Pujara, hasn't got too many opportunities in recent times. Since 2020, he has only featured in 12 Tests. However, it seems like the BCCI is looking to back others like Mukesh Kumar and Navdeep Saini. Hence, it will be difficult for Umesh to make a Test comeback.

#2. No clear transition plan

Rahane has been reappointed as India's Test vice-captain

The BCCI naming Ajinkya Rahane as the Test vice-captain has grabbed plenty of eyeballs. Rahane has not been a part of the Test setup in recent times and only returned to the squad as the selectors wanted someone experienced for the WTC Final.

Now, he has been reappointed as the vice-captain just one Test after his comeback, which tells us that there is no clear transition plan in the minds of the selectors. This backward step reaffirms the fact that they aren't sure about the personnel who will carry this team forward.

#3. Domestic performers ignored, again

Much to the dismay of fans and pundits, consistent domestic performers like Abhimanyu Easwaran and Sarfaraz Khan have once again been ignored by the BCCI. Yashasvi Jaiswal had a brilliant domestic season but it's tough to understand how he has gone above Easwaran in the pecking order.

Ayush Ranjan @AyushRaGenius Heard that Yashasvi Jaiswal Will be in Test Squad against West Indies. Good He Deserve this but I Don't think he should Selected before Sarfaraz Khan and Abhimanyu Easwaran. Just Because Yashasvi has Perform in IPL you Can't Ignore these two Giants OF Domestic Cricket. Heard that Yashasvi Jaiswal Will be in Test Squad against West Indies. Good He Deserve this but I Don't think he should Selected before Sarfaraz Khan and Abhimanyu Easwaran. Just Because Yashasvi has Perform in IPL you Can't Ignore these two Giants OF Domestic Cricket. https://t.co/uiKjlyNJq7

The same is the case with Ruturaj Gaikwad, who didn't even have a great domestic season. It is apparent that the IPL has definitely played a role as Khan is not a regular in the cash-rich league while Easwaran is yet to play a single game.

