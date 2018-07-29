Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 tough selection decisions India need to make ahead of the First Test 

Raina Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.80K   //    29 Jul 2018, 12:36 IST

Battle lines are drawn as India take on the mighty England in Tests at their home turf. Indian team has been in good form in Test matches off-late. Even though they lost the series against South Africa 2-1, India gave the Proteas a run for their money. They played some good competitive cricket against a strong South African outfit. 

W
Who is it going to be? Dhawan or
Rahul ?

Then the Indian team cleaned up Afghanistan in their debut match in two days. However, the challenge is much stiffer in England. India will have to play it's best cricket to beat England. And for that to happen, the Indian team will need to figure out their best combination.

There are a lot of options available for the Indian team and the team management has their work cut out. It will be extremely crucial to select a team on recent form and the conditions in which the match is played. There are some tough decisions that need to make going into the first Test at Birmingham. Here are the 3 questions which Team India will have to take a call on. 


#3 2 spinners or 1 spinner? Should Kuldeep be included? 

India will have to decide whether they are going to play with 2 spinners or one spinner. The English conditions have always suited pace bowling more and India does possess a strong pace attack. 

On the other hand, spinners are more effective than seamers against the English batsmen, as seen in the ODI series. Kuldeep Yadav was in top form in the limited-overs leg of the tour. However, the English batsmen seemed to figured him out at the end of the ODI series. So it will be interesting to see whether Kuldeep will be in the playing XI. India also have experienced spinners in Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. Should India include young Kuldeep at the expense of the senior spinners? 

Ind
India might go with the experience of Ashwin

Writer's take 

At the end of the ODI series, English batsmen showed that they aren't mugs against spinners after all. So in probability India will go with 3 front-line seamers and a single spinner. Jadeja has looked flat in overseas conditions and might miss out. While Kuldeep might be included in the side in the latter stages of the series, India is likely to start with Ravichandran Ashwin as the sole spinner. 

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket KL Rahul Kuldeep Yadav
Raina Singh
ANALYST
Cricket Enthusiast
4 questions India need to address ahead of the Test...
RELATED STORY
KL Rahul at No. 3: Mantra for the Test Series victory for...
RELATED STORY
England vs India: 4 Players who will be playing Test...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Team India's strongest playing XI...
RELATED STORY
Top 3 overseas Test wins for Team India in the last ten...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: India's predicted bowling attack...
RELATED STORY
5 major worries for India ahead of Test series against...
RELATED STORY
5 Indian players who were picked for the first time in a...
RELATED STORY
3 England players India can target in the first Test 
RELATED STORY
4 Indian players who might not feature in the playing...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
3rd T20I | Sun, 08 Jul
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
| Wed, 25 Jul
IND 395/10 & 89/2
ESX 359/8
Match Drawn
IND VS ESX live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us