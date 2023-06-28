India will kickstart their ODI World Cup journey on October 8 when they take on Australia in Chennai. A week later, they will clash with their arch-rivals, Pakistan, in Ahmedabad. The tournament is scheduled to kick off on October 5 in Ahmedabad, where reigning champions England will take on New Zealand, the runner-up from the previous edition.

As for the semifinals, which will be played on November 15 and 16, the venues selected are Mumbai and Kolkata, respectively. The Indian team will be playing at nine different venues all over India and will be the side to travel the most.

Here we take a look at 3 toughest games for India in 2023 World Cup schedule keeping the opponent in mind:

#3 India vs New Zealand: October 22 in Dharamsala

New Zealand ousted India in the 2019 World Cup

India will take on New Zealand on October 22 in Dharamsala. Historically, Dharamsala has offered good assistance to the seamers and hence, the Indian team will have to be on their toes, especially against the New Zealand seamers.

India were stunned in the 2019 World Cup semi-final by a potent New Zealand seam attack and if conditions do favour the seamers, the hosts will have their task cut out. Also, the boundaries are quite short and the ball travels quickly - traits that favour the New Zealand side.

#2 India vs Afghanistan: October 11 in Delhi

Afghanistan gave India a real scre at ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

India was given a real scare by an inspired Afghanistan back in the 2019 World Cup. Both teams will lock horns once again on October 11 in Delhi. As has been the case with the Delhi surface, it could well turn out to be dry and assisting the spinners.

Hence, this could be another tricky proposition for India against a skilled Afghanistan spin-heavy bowling attack. With the likes of Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, and Noor Ahmad, Afghanistan will come into this match with a lot of confidence. All these bowlers have extensive experience of playing in the IPL and this could come in handy for this important match in Delhi.

#1 India vs Pakistan: October 15 in Ahmedabad

India v Pakistan in Ahmedabad

One of the most awaited matches will take place in Ahmedabad on October 15. India have an unbeaten record against Pakistan in 50-overs World Cup and the hosts will come into this match under a lot of pressure considering the occasion, the venue and the opponent.

Pakistan have a solid team, a side that really excels in the limited overs version and they will be keen to overturn their mediocre record against India in ICC tournaments. The odds seem to be stacked against the hosts, but India will have to believe they can get the job done in front of a packed Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

