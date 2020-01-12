×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

3 U19 World Cup winners who went on to win the senior 50-over World Cup

Renin Wilben Albert
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
Published Jan 12, 2020
Jan 12, 2020 IST

Yuvraj Singh
Yuvraj Singh

The 2020 U19 World Cup will be held in South Africa from January 17 to February 9. This year’s edition will be the 13th edition of the tournament, and the second one to be held in South Africa.

The inaugural U19 World Cup was held in Australia in 1988, after which the tournament took a 10-year break and returned in 1998 - this time hosted by South Africa. Australia won the inaugural edition of the event in 1988, and went on to register two more victories in the tournament.

India are the most successful team overall, having won the U19 World Cup four times. They are also the defending champions in the event. Under Prithvi Shaw, they captured the crown in 2018 in New Zealand, getting the better of Australia in the final by an impressive margin of eight wickets.

Three international cricketers have the rare distinction of winning both the U19 World Cup and the 50-over World Cup. Here’s a look.

#3 Josh Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood
Josh Hazlewood

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood was part of the Australian team that won the U19 World Cup at Lincoln, New Zealand in 2010. Hazlewood was, in fact, the man of the final as Australia captured the crown, defeating Pakistan by 25 runs. The pacer picked up 4 for 30 in 8.4 overs as Pakistan failed to chase a moderate target of 208, and were all out for 182.

Hazlewood dismissed Ahsan Ali, Hammad Azam, Sarmad Bhatti and Raza Hasan. The Pakistan team featured Babar Azam (28) and Ahmed Shehzad (36), who have since gone on to represent the senior side with distinction.

The Aussie playing XI also featured Kane Richardson, who has come up with a few impressive performances for the senior side.

Five years after his big day at Lincoln, Hazlewood was part of the XI that trampled New Zealand in the 2015 World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Although Hazlewood did not pick up any wickets, he kept things tight by bowling two maidens and conceding only 30 in his eight overs.

Advertisement

Three-fors from James Faulkner and Mitchell Johnson held New Zealand to 183, which the hosts chased with ease thanks to fifties from Steve Smith (56 not out) and Michael Clarke (74).

Josh Hazlewood
Josh Hazlewood

Hazlewood was the joint second-highest wicket-taker in the 2010 U19 World Cup, with 13 wickets in six matches at an average of 15.00, and a strike rate of 22.4. In the 2015 World Cup, he picked up seven wickets in five matches. It was his economy rate of 4.10 that was most impressive.

Hazlewood was the man of the match in the quarter-finals against Pakistan with figures of 4 for 35.

1 / 3 NEXT
Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2020 India Under 19 Cricket Yuvraj Singh Virat Kohli
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ICC Under 19 World Cup
Match 1 | Fri, 17 Jan, 01:30 PM
South Africa Under 19s
Afghanistan Under 19s
SOU VS AFU preview
Match 5 | Sat, 18 Jan, 01:30 PM
Australia Under 19s
West Indies Under 19s
AUU VS WIU preview
Match 4 | Sat, 18 Jan, 01:30 PM
United Arab Emirates Under 19s
Canada Under 19s
TBA VS CNU preview
Match 3 | Sat, 18 Jan, 01:30 PM
New Zealand Under 19s
Japan Under 19s
NZU VS TBA preview
Match 2 | Sat, 18 Jan, 01:30 PM
Bangladesh Under 19s
Zimbabwe Under 19s
BAU VS ZIU preview
Match 7 | Sun, 19 Jan, 01:30 PM
India Under 19s
Sri Lanka Under 19s
INU VS SLU preview
Match 6 | Sun, 19 Jan, 01:30 PM
Pakistan Under 19s
Scotland Under 19s
PAU VS TBA preview
Match 9 | Mon, 20 Jan, 01:30 PM
Australia Under 19s
Nigeria Under 19s
AUU VS TBA preview
Match 8 | Mon, 20 Jan, 01:30 PM
England Under 19s
West Indies Under 19s
ENU VS WIU preview
Match 11 | Tue, 21 Jan, 01:30 PM
India Under 19s
Japan Under 19s
INU VS TBA preview
Match 10 | Tue, 21 Jan, 01:30 PM
Bangladesh Under 19s
Scotland Under 19s
BAU VS TBA preview
Match 14 | Wed, 22 Jan, 01:30 PM
Pakistan Under 19s
Zimbabwe Under 19s
PAU VS ZIU preview
Match 13 | Wed, 22 Jan, 01:30 PM
Afghanistan Under 19s
United Arab Emirates Under 19s
AFU VS TBA preview
Match 12 | Wed, 22 Jan, 01:30 PM
South Africa Under 19s
Canada Under 19s
SOU VS CNU preview
Match 15 | Wed, 22 Jan, 01:30 PM
New Zealand Under 19s
Sri Lanka Under 19s
NZU VS SLU preview
Match 17 | Thu, 23 Jan, 01:30 PM
West Indies Under 19s
Nigeria Under 19s
WIU VS TBA preview
Match 16 | Thu, 23 Jan, 01:30 PM
Australia Under 19s
England Under 19s
AUU VS ENU preview
Match 20 | Fri, 24 Jan, 01:30 PM
India Under 19s
New Zealand Under 19s
INU VS NZU preview
Match 19 | Fri, 24 Jan, 01:30 PM
Afghanistan Under 19s
Canada Under 19s
AFU VS CNU preview
Match 18 | Fri, 24 Jan, 01:30 PM
Pakistan Under 19s
Bangladesh Under 19s
PAU VS BAU preview
Match 24 | Sat, 25 Jan, 01:30 PM
England Under 19s
Nigeria Under 19s
ENU VS TBA preview
Match 23 | Sat, 25 Jan, 01:30 PM
South Africa Under 19s
United Arab Emirates Under 19s
SOU VS TBA preview
Match 22 | Sat, 25 Jan, 01:30 PM
Zimbabwe Under 19s
Scotland Under 19s
ZIU VS TBA preview
Match 21 | Sat, 25 Jan, 01:30 PM
Sri Lanka Under 19s
Japan Under 19s
SLU VS TBA preview
Plate Quarter Final 2 | Mon, 27 Jan, 01:30 PM
B3
A4
TBA VS TBA preview
Plate Quarter Final 1 | Mon, 27 Jan, 01:30 PM
A3
B4
TBA VS TBA preview
Plate Quarter Final 3 | Tue, 28 Jan, 01:30 PM
C3
D4
TBA VS TBA preview
Plate Quarter Final 4 | Tue, 28 Jan, 01:30 PM
D3
C4
TBA VS TBA preview
Super League Quarter Final 1 | Tue, 28 Jan, 01:30 PM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super League Quarter Final 2 | Wed, 29 Jan, 01:30 PM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super League Quarter Final 3 | Thu, 30 Jan, 01:30 PM
C1
D2
TBA VS TBA preview
Plate Play-Off Semi Final 1 | Thu, 30 Jan, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Plate Play-Off Semi Final 2 | Thu, 30 Jan, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Plate Semi Final 1 | Thu, 30 Jan, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Plate Semi Final 2 | Fri, 31 Jan, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Super League Quarter Final 4 | Fri, 31 Jan, 01:30 PM
D1
C2
TBA VS TBA preview
15th Place Play-Off | Sat, 01 Feb, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
13th Place Play-Off | Sat, 01 Feb, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Super League Play-Off Semi Final 1 | Sat, 01 Feb, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
11th Place Play-Off | Sun, 02 Feb, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Super League Play-Off Semi Final 2 | Sun, 02 Feb, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Plate Final | Mon, 03 Feb, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Super League Semi Final 1 | Tue, 04 Feb, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
7th Place Play-Off | Wed, 05 Feb, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Super League Semi Final 2 | Thu, 06 Feb, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
5th Place Play-Off | Fri, 07 Feb, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
3rd Place Play-Off | Sat, 08 Feb, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Super League Final | Sun, 09 Feb, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Sri Lanka in India 2020
Australia in India 2020
India in New Zealand 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
Ireland in West Indies 2020
Women's Tri-Series in Australia 2020
South Africa Women in New Zealand 2020
ICC Under 19 World Cup
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
Under 19s Quad Series in South Africa 2020
Big Bash League
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
ICC Under 19 World Cup
India A in New Zealand 2020
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us