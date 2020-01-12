3 U19 World Cup winners who went on to win the senior 50-over World Cup

Yuvraj Singh

The 2020 U19 World Cup will be held in South Africa from January 17 to February 9. This year’s edition will be the 13th edition of the tournament, and the second one to be held in South Africa.

The inaugural U19 World Cup was held in Australia in 1988, after which the tournament took a 10-year break and returned in 1998 - this time hosted by South Africa. Australia won the inaugural edition of the event in 1988, and went on to register two more victories in the tournament.

India are the most successful team overall, having won the U19 World Cup four times. They are also the defending champions in the event. Under Prithvi Shaw, they captured the crown in 2018 in New Zealand, getting the better of Australia in the final by an impressive margin of eight wickets.

Three international cricketers have the rare distinction of winning both the U19 World Cup and the 50-over World Cup. Here’s a look.

#3 Josh Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood was part of the Australian team that won the U19 World Cup at Lincoln, New Zealand in 2010. Hazlewood was, in fact, the man of the final as Australia captured the crown, defeating Pakistan by 25 runs. The pacer picked up 4 for 30 in 8.4 overs as Pakistan failed to chase a moderate target of 208, and were all out for 182.

Hazlewood dismissed Ahsan Ali, Hammad Azam, Sarmad Bhatti and Raza Hasan. The Pakistan team featured Babar Azam (28) and Ahmed Shehzad (36), who have since gone on to represent the senior side with distinction.

The Aussie playing XI also featured Kane Richardson, who has come up with a few impressive performances for the senior side.

Five years after his big day at Lincoln, Hazlewood was part of the XI that trampled New Zealand in the 2015 World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Although Hazlewood did not pick up any wickets, he kept things tight by bowling two maidens and conceding only 30 in his eight overs.

Three-fors from James Faulkner and Mitchell Johnson held New Zealand to 183, which the hosts chased with ease thanks to fifties from Steve Smith (56 not out) and Michael Clarke (74).

Josh Hazlewood

Hazlewood was the joint second-highest wicket-taker in the 2010 U19 World Cup, with 13 wickets in six matches at an average of 15.00, and a strike rate of 22.4. In the 2015 World Cup, he picked up seven wickets in five matches. It was his economy rate of 4.10 that was most impressive.

Hazlewood was the man of the match in the quarter-finals against Pakistan with figures of 4 for 35.

