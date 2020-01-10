2008 U-19 World Cup-winning Indian team – Where are they now?

Ravindra Jadeja and Virat Kohli - 2008 U-19 WC

While the U-19 Cricket World Cup paves the way for many players to become global superstars, not every player’s transition from the junior to the senior level is smooth after the tournament and if they don’t make big at the senior level, they are soon forgotten by the fans.

The 2008 edition of the U-19 World Cup is etched in the memories of the Indian fans as it gave them their biggest superstar ever in the form of Virat Kohli, but he was not the only bright light for India in that tournament. There were a lot of other players who grabbed the headlines back then.

Let’s talk about the players who featured for India in the final of the 2008 U-19 World Cup and what they are up to these days:

#1 Openers (Taruwar Kohli, Shreevats Goswami)

Shreevats Goswami

Taruwar Kohli didn’t have a great time with the bat in the final as he was removed at the score of 1 by Wayne Parnell. However, the right-hander had looked pretty organized in the tournament and seemed to have a bright future ahead of him.

While he did have some decent seasons with the bat in domestic cricket, he never got close to India selection. The 31-year old last played for Mizoram in the 2018-19 domestic season.

Shreevats Goswami scored just six runs in the final but was excellent behind the stumps. Goswami has followed almost the same path as Taruwar. He never knocked on the door of the senior Indian team hard enough to break it down. The southpaw was bought by the Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 1 Crore in the IPL 2020 auction.

He is Bengal’s second-choice keeper in domestic cricket at the moment, keeping the wickets for his state team when Wriddhiman Saha is unavailable. He recently featured in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as well.

