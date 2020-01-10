×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

2008 U-19 World Cup-winning Indian team – Where are they now?

BrokenCricket
FEATURED WRITER
Feature
Published Jan 10, 2020
Jan 10, 2020 IST

Ravindra Jadeja and Virat Kohli - 2008 U-19 WC
Ravindra Jadeja and Virat Kohli - 2008 U-19 WC

While the U-19 Cricket World Cup paves the way for many players to become global superstars, not every player’s transition from the junior to the senior level is smooth after the tournament and if they don’t make big at the senior level, they are soon forgotten by the fans.  

The 2008 edition of the U-19 World Cup is etched in the memories of the Indian fans as it gave them their biggest superstar ever in the form of Virat Kohli, but he was not the only bright light for India in that tournament. There were a lot of other players who grabbed the headlines back then.

Let’s talk about the players who featured for India in the final of the 2008 U-19 World Cup and what they are up to these days:

#1 Openers (Taruwar Kohli, Shreevats Goswami)

Shreevats Goswami
Shreevats Goswami

Taruwar Kohli didn’t have a great time with the bat in the final as he was removed at the score of 1 by Wayne Parnell. However, the right-hander had looked pretty organized in the tournament and seemed to have a bright future ahead of him.

While he did have some decent seasons with the bat in domestic cricket, he never got close to India selection. The 31-year old last played for Mizoram in the 2018-19 domestic season.

Shreevats Goswami scored just six runs in the final but was excellent behind the stumps. Goswami has followed almost the same path as Taruwar. He never knocked on the door of the senior Indian team hard enough to break it down. The southpaw was bought by the Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 1 Crore in the IPL 2020 auction.

He is Bengal’s second-choice keeper in domestic cricket at the moment, keeping the wickets for his state team when Wriddhiman Saha is unavailable. He recently featured in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as well.

1 / 5 NEXT
Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2020 Indian Cricket Team India Under 19 Cricket Ravindra Jadeja Virat Kohli Under 19 Cricket World Cup Teams & Squads 2020
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ICC Under 19 World Cup
Match 1 | Fri, 17 Jan, 01:30 PM
South Africa Under 19s
Afghanistan Under 19s
SOU VS AFU preview
Match 5 | Sat, 18 Jan, 01:30 PM
Australia Under 19s
West Indies Under 19s
AUU VS WIU preview
Match 4 | Sat, 18 Jan, 01:30 PM
United Arab Emirates Under 19s
Canada Under 19s
TBA VS CNU preview
Match 3 | Sat, 18 Jan, 01:30 PM
New Zealand Under 19s
Japan Under 19s
NZU VS TBA preview
Match 2 | Sat, 18 Jan, 01:30 PM
Bangladesh Under 19s
Zimbabwe Under 19s
BAU VS ZIU preview
Match 7 | Sun, 19 Jan, 01:30 PM
India Under 19s
Sri Lanka Under 19s
INU VS SLU preview
Match 6 | Sun, 19 Jan, 01:30 PM
Pakistan Under 19s
Scotland Under 19s
PAU VS TBA preview
Match 9 | Mon, 20 Jan, 01:30 PM
Australia Under 19s
Nigeria Under 19s
AUU VS TBA preview
Match 8 | Mon, 20 Jan, 01:30 PM
England Under 19s
West Indies Under 19s
ENU VS WIU preview
Match 11 | Tue, 21 Jan, 01:30 PM
India Under 19s
Japan Under 19s
INU VS TBA preview
Match 10 | Tue, 21 Jan, 01:30 PM
Bangladesh Under 19s
Scotland Under 19s
BAU VS TBA preview
Match 14 | Wed, 22 Jan, 01:30 PM
Pakistan Under 19s
Zimbabwe Under 19s
PAU VS ZIU preview
Match 13 | Wed, 22 Jan, 01:30 PM
Afghanistan Under 19s
United Arab Emirates Under 19s
AFU VS TBA preview
Match 12 | Wed, 22 Jan, 01:30 PM
South Africa Under 19s
Canada Under 19s
SOU VS CNU preview
Match 15 | Wed, 22 Jan, 01:30 PM
New Zealand Under 19s
Sri Lanka Under 19s
NZU VS SLU preview
Match 17 | Thu, 23 Jan, 01:30 PM
West Indies Under 19s
Nigeria Under 19s
WIU VS TBA preview
Match 16 | Thu, 23 Jan, 01:30 PM
Australia Under 19s
England Under 19s
AUU VS ENU preview
Match 20 | Fri, 24 Jan, 01:30 PM
India Under 19s
New Zealand Under 19s
INU VS NZU preview
Match 19 | Fri, 24 Jan, 01:30 PM
Afghanistan Under 19s
Canada Under 19s
AFU VS CNU preview
Match 18 | Fri, 24 Jan, 01:30 PM
Pakistan Under 19s
Bangladesh Under 19s
PAU VS BAU preview
Match 24 | Sat, 25 Jan, 01:30 PM
England Under 19s
Nigeria Under 19s
ENU VS TBA preview
Match 23 | Sat, 25 Jan, 01:30 PM
South Africa Under 19s
United Arab Emirates Under 19s
SOU VS TBA preview
Match 22 | Sat, 25 Jan, 01:30 PM
Zimbabwe Under 19s
Scotland Under 19s
ZIU VS TBA preview
Match 21 | Sat, 25 Jan, 01:30 PM
Sri Lanka Under 19s
Japan Under 19s
SLU VS TBA preview
Plate Quarter Final 2 | Mon, 27 Jan, 01:30 PM
B3
A4
TBA VS TBA preview
Plate Quarter Final 1 | Mon, 27 Jan, 01:30 PM
A3
B4
TBA VS TBA preview
Plate Quarter Final 3 | Tue, 28 Jan, 01:30 PM
C3
D4
TBA VS TBA preview
Plate Quarter Final 4 | Tue, 28 Jan, 01:30 PM
D3
C4
TBA VS TBA preview
Super League Quarter Final 1 | Tue, 28 Jan, 01:30 PM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super League Quarter Final 2 | Wed, 29 Jan, 01:30 PM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super League Quarter Final 3 | Thu, 30 Jan, 01:30 PM
C1
D2
TBA VS TBA preview
Plate Play-Off Semi Final 1 | Thu, 30 Jan, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Plate Play-Off Semi Final 2 | Thu, 30 Jan, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Plate Semi Final 1 | Thu, 30 Jan, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Plate Semi Final 2 | Fri, 31 Jan, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Super League Quarter Final 4 | Fri, 31 Jan, 01:30 PM
D1
C2
TBA VS TBA preview
15th Place Play-Off | Sat, 01 Feb, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
13th Place Play-Off | Sat, 01 Feb, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Super League Play-Off Semi Final 1 | Sat, 01 Feb, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
11th Place Play-Off | Sun, 02 Feb, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Super League Play-Off Semi Final 2 | Sun, 02 Feb, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Plate Final | Mon, 03 Feb, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Super League Semi Final 1 | Tue, 04 Feb, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
7th Place Play-Off | Wed, 05 Feb, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Super League Semi Final 2 | Thu, 06 Feb, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
5th Place Play-Off | Fri, 07 Feb, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
3rd Place Play-Off | Sat, 08 Feb, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Super League Final | Sun, 09 Feb, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Sri Lanka in India 2020
Australia in India 2020
India in New Zealand 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
Ireland in West Indies 2020
Women's Tri-Series in Australia 2020
South Africa Women in New Zealand 2020
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Under 19s Quad Series in South Africa 2020
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
ICC Under 19 World Cup
Big Bash League
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
ICC Under 19 World Cup
India A in New Zealand 2020
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us