3 unbreakable records of Sachin Tendulkar that Virat Kohli can overhaul

Tarun Kumar Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
918   //    25 Oct 2018, 21:42 IST

Two generations of Indian batting
India, as a cricketing nation, has been blessed with batting greats in every generation. Every time a legend has retired, someone else has put his hand up and carried on the baton.

When Sachin Tendulkar retired from international cricket, an era ended with him. It was hard to imagine that a cricketer of his stature would ever again grace the game of cricket. But then came Virat Kohli.

From being a short-tempered young talent to being the most consistent batsman in the world, Kohli has grown leaps and bounds year after year. He starts his day with scoring centuries and ends with breaking one or the other records. Suffice to say, the Delhi born batsman has turned himself into an ever so consistent run-machine.

A few years back, it was safe to assume a few records were beyond the reach of any cricketer. After all, these were the records created by the batting genius Sachin Tendulkar over a period of 21 years.

But looks like Kohli is all set to make the Little Master proud by overhauling those gigantic numbers that Sachin bid adieu with.

Let's look at 3 such records of Sachin Tendulkar that Virat Kohli can break in his career.

#3 Most 100s in ODI cricket

Virat has 37 ODI centuries as of now
When Sachin retired from ODI cricket, he had 49 centuries. The next best was Ricky Ponting with 30 centuries, making it a difference of 19. The record surely looked unbreakable until Kohli started having centuries for dinner.

The Indian captain, currently, has a tally of 37 centuries from 205 innings, all at the age of 29.

With age and form on his side, the right-handed batsman can surely overhaul the record and make it one of his own. His ODI numbers are already phenomenal with an average touching 60 and captaincy has made him an altogether different batsman.


Indian Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Centuries Virat Kohli Records Most Centuries in ODIs
Tarun Kumar Singh
ANALYST
