3 uncapped players India should try in the middle order

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 198 // 12 Aug 2019, 05:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Nitish Rana possesses the talent to play in the Indian the middle order

India’s middle-order conundrum has had a huge impact on the team’s combination for many years now. The management has been trying their level best to find the perfect middle order batsman who could dominate the position and can provide a balance to the side. The committee has tried a plethora of stars in the form of Rishabh Pant, Ambati Rayudu, KL Rahul, Ajinkya Rahane and a few others but still has not found a stable solution.

As MS Dhoni has limited days left in his career, the team must find the ideal combination of batsmen who could bat at number 4 and 5. Rishabh Pant has been pushed as the guy who can continue the legacy of MS Dhoni with his multiple talents. However, the team will require one more batsman along with Rishabh to balance the pendulum.

There are various cricketers from the domestic circuit who have the potential to fill in this blank of the Indian side. Given that India needs a young batsman, the selectors can also consider the performances of the Indian Premier League. There are 3 such uncapped cricketers who can establish themselves as the next top batsman of India if provided with adequate chances.

#3 Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan has played for the India A side.

The former captain of the Indian U-19 team, Ishan Kishan has proven his talent in the domestic circuit with his whirlwind knocks and good glove work behind the stumps.

Ishan Kishan made his first domestic appearance in the year 2014 while playing for Jharkhand. That proved to be the turning point of his career as he then became the captain of India’s U-19 squad for the 2016 ICC Under 19 World Cup. He has already scored 2536 in various domestic tournaments playing just 39 matches including 5 centuries and 14 half-centuries. He can also feature as a backup wicketkeeper for the Indian side to help the selectors manage Rishabh Pant’s workload in the future.

1 / 3 NEXT