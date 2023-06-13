3 unique habits that sets Steve Smith apart from other batters

Australia's Steve Smith has stamped his authority as arguably the best Test batter of the generation. An average of over 60 in Tests does not necessarily tie him down to a single format as he is continuing to evolve his game in white-ball cricket as well.

A hundred in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India was another feather on his cap as he heads onto a crucial assignment. He could have a major task ticked off his bucket list if he guides Australia to their first series win in England since 2001.

Several batters have scored more runs than Smith and many have scored with more flair than Smith, but there are other sets of traits that make the former Australia skipper the rarest of finds. The fact that he initially came into the side as a spin-bowling all-rounder is a testament to his current achievements.

Smith is arguably one of the toughest batters to dismiss in world cricket. His extensive preparation helps him tackle pace and spin bowling on any and all kinds of pitches.

Emerging as a diamond in the rough, it was never easy for him to make the transition as a credible middle-order batter. He had to rough it out, make the most of his opportunities and all of his success ultimately boils down to his habits.

On that note, three unique habits that set Steve Smith apart from other batters.

#1 Visualization

Visualization is something that the majority of the players do, particularly well ahead of their batting. However, Steve Smith does it on a whole different level.

There have been numerous instances revealed by the batter's teammates where he extensively visualizes batting the next day after getting too excited and losing sleep in the process.

He has also talked about his processes on his YouTube channel, saying:

"I find visualisation techniques incredibly helpful, particularly when preparing for stressful events like going out and playing a Test match. I do my visualisation when I should unfortunately be sleeping. What I like to visualise is when I am batting out in the middle."

In an interview with Fitzy & Wippa, David Warner said:

“A little insight to Steve Smith when you’re in a hotel room. If he’s above you, you ain’t sleeping. All you hear is the tapping all the time. You think it’s the cleaners coming in at midnight. You’re like, ‘Nah, that’s just Steve testing his bats."

#2 Idiosyncrasies

Steve Smith comes across as an odd character, in a good way. While you have some stoic presence at the crease over the years, on the contrary, he is among the busiest batters around. His pre-ball routine, his trigger movement, and his antics after playing or leaving the ball, have been widely documented as well as emulated.

His mannerisms have worked in his favor and are one of the biggest factors in making him unique as it is hardly seen among other batters in world cricket.

Such idiosyncrasies are also not something that is in the coaching manual. Players do end up being their most uninhibited self or their most natural self. on the pitch to get the most out of themselves.

#3 Superstitions of the highest order

Cricketers or even the rest of athletes for that matter, in a nutshell, are a superstitious breed. With the sporting field being such a result-driven one, they tend to place their faith in anything and everything possible for the outcome to go in their favor.

Some of the common superstitions include where players pad up in a certain fashion, some players do not leave their spot in the pavilion especially when the game is on a knife's edge.

However, what makes Steve Smith different in this aspect is his extreme degree or nature of superstitions. Right from his love-hate relationship with ducks as a meal to his tendency to tape his shoelaces to his socks, Smith is a rare creature among the breed.

Is the Australian batter truly the best Test batter of this generation? Let us know what you think.

