3 unsung heroes so far from WPL 2023

The final day of the WPL 2023 league stage is currently underway in Maharashtra. The first finalist of the inaugural Women's Premier League will be decided today. Tabletoppers Delhi Capitals (DC) will lock horns with the third-placed UP Warriorz (UPW) in the evening, while the second-placed Mumbai Indians (MI) are up against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) right now.

DC, MI and UPW have sealed their places in the WPL 2023 playoffs. One of the three teams will earn a direct ticket to the final. DC and MI are the top two contenders for that spot.

MI need a big win against RCB and then hope that either UPW beat DC or DC do not record a victory by a big margin against UPW. On the other hand, DC will qualify for the final if they defeat UPW by a decent margin.

The league stage of the Women's Premier League has helped in unearthing several new talents. Some world-class players have also made their presence felt in the tournament, but not all the top performers have received equal appreciation from the fans.

In this listicle, we will look at the top three unsung heroes of the WPL 2023 tournament so far.

#1 Shikha Pandey, Delhi Capitals

Captain Meg Lanning, all-rounder Marizzane Kapp and hard-hitter Shafali Verma have received the majority of the praise for the Delhi Capitals' success in the Women's Premier League.

However, DC's medium pace bowling all-rounder Shikha Pandey has also done a fantastic job for her side. Pandey has accounted for 10 wickets in seven matches of the WPL 2023 so far. She has maintained an economy rate of 6.61, while her best figures in the tournament are 3/23.

Pandey's four-over spells have proven to be challenging for the opposition batters. She deserves equal appreciation for the Delhi Capitals' success in the competition.

#2 Kim Garth, Gujarat Giants

Kim Garth remained unsold at the Women's Premier League Auction, which took place earlier this year. The Gujarat Giants (GG) signed her as a replacement for Deandra Dottin.

Garth did not play in the first match of GG's campaign, but she made an impact straightaway on her debut against the UP Warriorz. The pace bowler scalped a five-wicket haul and almost guided GG to their first win.

At the end of GG's campaign, Garth stands at the top of their bowling charts with 11 wickets from seven matches. All eyes were on GG's Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney and Harleen Deol after the auction ended, but Garth stole the show.

#3 Alice Capsey, Delhi Capitals

Another Delhi Capitals player to feature on the list is their batting all-rounder Alice Capsey. She has played six matches for DC in WPL 2023, where she has got the opportunity to bat five times. Capsey has scored 125 runs in those five innings at an excellent strike rate of 181.15.

In the previous match against the Mumbai Indians, Capsey played a match-winning of 38 runs off just 17 balls, helping DC complete the run-chase in just nine overs. Her quickfire knock boosted DC's net run rate significantly, and the Capitals may now earn a direct entry into the WPL 2023 final thanks to her five sixes and a four against MI.

