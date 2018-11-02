3 Unusual records held by legends

Vishal Singh FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 256 // 02 Nov 2018, 12:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

South Africa v India 3rd Test - Day 3

In the game of cricket, to score a century or to get a five-wicket haul is a big achievement for an individual, these splendid efforts when combined over a period of time induces records. The legendary players like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Muttiah Muralitharan are some prominent names that come to mind when we discuss 'records in cricket. More often than not the players take pride in the records they possess, though records are meant to be broken sooner or later.

However, there are some unusual records in the game of cricket which no cricketer wants to hold, here are the top three unusual records which are held by legends and are really unbelievable.

#3 Sir Curtly Ambrose

England v Windies

Curtly Ambrose is one of the finest and most accurate fast-bowlers to have ever played the game. Because of his ability to get the extra bounce off the pitch, he was unarguably the most difficult bowler for the batsmen to face. Ambrose managed to pick 405 Test wickets in the 98 Test matches he played for West Indies.

However, he holds the unusual record for bowling the most number of no-balls in an over in the longest format. In a Test match against Australia in 1997, Ambrose bowled a 15-ball over, which comprised on 9 front foot no-balls. Despite the fact that he lost his rhythm and radar, he managed to pick a five-wicket haul and turned the game around for his side.

#2 James Anderson

England v West Indies - 3rd Investec Test: Day Two

James Anderson is a name that needs no introduction. He is one of the best swing bowlers of the 21st century. Anderson, with his exceptional ability to swing the new ball, has been able to bag 564 test wickets. Anderson holds the world record for most innings without scoring a duck.

However, he also holds the record for conceding maximum runs in an over of a Test match. In a Test match against Australia at the WACA Perth in the year 2013, George Bailey thrashed Anderson for 28 runs in an over, which is a joint world record (along with Robin Peterson).

1 / 2 NEXT