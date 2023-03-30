3 venues where the Legends Cricket Trophy should be played in future

Legends Cricket Trophy 2023 Final is currently underway at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Ghaziabad. Suresh Raina's Indore Knights are up against Upul Tharanga's Guwahati Avengers.

The organizers delighted the fans in Ghaziabad by bringing some of the biggest names to the city in Uttar Pradesh.

Ghaziabad's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium is yet to host the Indian team for an international match, but the presence of Virender Sehwag, Yusuf Pathan, S. Sreesanth, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan and Harbhajan Singh in LCT 2023 would have given the fans a feel about the international games as well.

Some big names from foreign nations like Sanath Jayasuriya, Thisara Perera, Monty Panesar, Phil Mustard, Richard Levi and Upul Tharanga participated in the LCT 2023 as well.

The Board of Veteran Cricketers of India (BVCI) organized the event in Ghaziabad. After Ghaziabad, the organizers should look to conduct the matches at the following three venues in India.

#1 Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur

Jodhpur city of Rajasthan has a magnificent stadium named the Barkhatullah Khan Stadium. It hosted a few matches of Legends League Cricket last year, a tournament featuring star players like Gautam Gambhir, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha, Kevin O'Brien, Chris Gayle, TM Dilshan, Mitchell Johnson and several others.

Fans in Jodhpur turned up in huge numbers to cheer for the legends. The cricket universe loved the beautiful design and structure of Barkatullah Khan Stadium. IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals reportedly considered to have a few of their home matches in Jodhpur, but they eventually selected Guwahati as an alternative venue.

While Jodhpur may not get to host IPL matches this year, the venue could host tournaments like Legends Cricket Trophy in the near future.

#2 Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, Surat

Gujarat is home to the world's largest cricket stadium - Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Rajkot's Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium is also in Gujarat, while Baroda will soon have a new stadium as well.

Baroda, Ahmedabad and Rajkot will likely be the preferred venues for IPL or international matches in Gujarat. In that case, Surat's Lalbhai Contractor Stadium may miss out.

Organizers of the Legends Cricket Trophy can think of conducting matches in Surat because the city is home to some of the passionate cricket fans.

#3 Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur

Nagpur Ninjas is one of the six teams participating in Legends Cricket Trophy. While Nagpur's Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium has hosted Team India's matches in the recent past, the venue has not received an opportunity to host an IPL match in the last few years.

Also, Nagpur has not made it to the list of venues for the ODI World Cup, scheduled to happen in India later this year.

Nagpur is home to a lot of cricket fans, and since LCT has a team based out of Nagpur, thousands of fans may show up at the VCA Stadium to cheer for the Ninjas if the organizers conduct the matches here.

Poll : 0 votes