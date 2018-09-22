Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 famous cricketers who got out obstructing the field

Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
Feature
606   //    22 Sep 2018, 11:41 IST

<p>
Inzamam-Ul-Haq's
dismissal sparked a lot of
controversy

The sport of cricket gives you a lot of moments to cherish. However, it is also known for some of the most controversial elements. There are a lot of unusual ways in which a batsman can be given out by the umpires.

While no one would want to end up getting dismissed in a controversial fashion, some very famous cricketers had no other choice. In this article, we look at the three most famous cricketers who ended up getting dismissed obstructing the field.

#3 Mohammad Hafeez

<p>
Mohammad Hafeez was given out obstructing the field

Pakistan toured South Africa for a 5-matches ODI series. The home team was leading, 2-1 after three games and the focus shifted to Durban for the fourth ODI. The match at Durban was a controversial one, thanks to Hafeez's dismissal.

The visitors were out to chase a paltry score of 235 after losing the toss. During the second over of the innings, opener Imran Farhat hit the ball to fine leg and they completed one run easily. However, while taking the second run, De Viliers who collected the ball from fine leg fielder threw it at the stumps at the bowler's end.

Hafeez deliberately changed his line and did not allow the ball from reaching the bowler's end and was given out obstructing the field. Pakistan chased down this low total despite Hafeez's controversial run and levelled the series, 2-2.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Pakistan Cricket England Cricket Ben Stokes Inzamam-ul-Haq Moments that changed cricket forever ODI Cricket
Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
San Antonio Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder, Roger Federer
5 cricketers who showed effects of drunkenness on the...
RELATED STORY
Controversial Cricketers XI: Forming a team out of the...
RELATED STORY
Cricket's most famous sledging incidents
RELATED STORY
5 cricketers who battled on-field injuries with heroism
RELATED STORY
10 tallest cricketers of all time
RELATED STORY
5 batting greats who had a tough time against unfancied...
RELATED STORY
6 kinds of cricketers missing in modern cricket
RELATED STORY
5 cricketers who played for unusual teams
RELATED STORY
4 Cricketers who got a fairytale farewell
RELATED STORY
6 Cricketers batting for a cause
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Super Four Match 1 | Yesterday
BAN 173/10 (49.1 ov)
IND 174/3 (36.2 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
Match 6 | Today
QUE 316/6 (50.0 ov)
TAS 317/6 (49.0 ov)
Tasmania win by 4 wickets
QUE VS TAS live score
Super Four Match 2 | Yesterday
AFG 257/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 258/7 (49.3 ov)
Pakistan win by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
Super Four Match 3 | Tomorrow, 11:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us