3 famous cricketers who got out obstructing the field

Kaushik Turlapaty FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 606 // 22 Sep 2018, 11:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Inzamam-Ul-Haq's dismissal sparked a lot of controversy

The sport of cricket gives you a lot of moments to cherish. However, it is also known for some of the most controversial elements. There are a lot of unusual ways in which a batsman can be given out by the umpires.

While no one would want to end up getting dismissed in a controversial fashion, some very famous cricketers had no other choice. In this article, we look at the three most famous cricketers who ended up getting dismissed obstructing the field.

#3 Mohammad Hafeez

Mohammad Hafeez was given out obstructing the field

Pakistan toured South Africa for a 5-matches ODI series. The home team was leading, 2-1 after three games and the focus shifted to Durban for the fourth ODI. The match at Durban was a controversial one, thanks to Hafeez's dismissal.

The visitors were out to chase a paltry score of 235 after losing the toss. During the second over of the innings, opener Imran Farhat hit the ball to fine leg and they completed one run easily. However, while taking the second run, De Viliers who collected the ball from fine leg fielder threw it at the stumps at the bowler's end.

Hafeez deliberately changed his line and did not allow the ball from reaching the bowler's end and was given out obstructing the field. Pakistan chased down this low total despite Hafeez's controversial run and levelled the series, 2-2.

1 / 3 NEXT