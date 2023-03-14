3 Virat Kohli centuries that came as a relief for fans 

Virat Kohli is arguably the greatest batter of this current generation and is widely considered to be an icon of the game. His passion, determination, and skill have made him a special player for India, earning him the title of "run machine."

With a plethora of records under his belt, including the fastest to 8,000, 9,000, 10,000, and 11,000 ODI runs, Virat Kohli has established himself as a leader and inspiration to many aspiring cricketers around the world.

However, there have been phases when things have been rough even for this talented player, but such has been his zest and zeal to fight, he has overcome the ruts.

Here, we take a look at three Virat Kohli centuries that have come as a relief to his fans:

#3 116 vs Australia

Kohli notched up his maiden Test ton

It was a disastrous tour for India as the MS Dhoni-led side went down 4-0 back when the side toured Australia. However, a young Virat Kohli finally showed he belonged to the Test level when he notched up his first Test ton against an inspired and fired-up Australian bowling attack.

None of the other Indian batters had anything to show in the series while Kohli repaid the faith bestowed on him by MS Dhoni. After a scratchy start, the right-hander brought up his maiden Test ton and went on to score 116 runs including 11 fours and a six.

This innings convinced him and the rest of the side to give him the long rope and the right-hander has not taken a step back ever since that particular knock.

#2 122 vs Afghanistan

Kohli smashed his maiden T20I ton

Virat Kohli scored his 71st international century in the Asia Cup Super-4 match against Afghanistan in Dubai last year. With this ton, he ended his thousand-day wait for a century in international cricket. Kohli reached the three-figure mark in just 53 balls, and this was his third consecutive fifty-plus score in the tournament, having scored 59* against Hong Kong and 60 against Pakistan earlier. His last century came in November 2019 against Bangladesh.

Kohli's sensational innings came as a big relief for not only him, but also his fans as he ended with an unbeaten 122 runs off just 61 deliveries, hitting an impressive 12 fours and six massive sixes on the way to his century knock!

#1 186 vs Australia

Kohli ended his century drought in Tests

After a long wait of more than three years, Virat Kohli notched up his Test ton in fourth Test against Australia in the just-concluded Border-Gavaskar series. Kohli's impressive knock of 186, coupled with Shubman Gill's 128, helped India take a 91-run lead over the visitors. Australia had been bowled out for 480 in their first innings.

The 34-year-old Kohli ended with 186 runs off 364 balls with 15 fours before off-spinner Todd Murphy accounted for his wicket. On an absolute batting beauty, both sides racked up the runs and the match ended in a draw. India won the series 2-1 and retained the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

“The expectations that I have for myself as a player are more important to me. I think in Test cricket I wasn't able to play with my tempo and template that I have played with for the last 10 years for awhile now. So that was the one thing I was trying to do. I felt like I was batting really well from the first innings in Nagpur,” Kohli said after winning man of the match.

