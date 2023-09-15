3 warning signs for India in Sri Lanka's stunning win over Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023

Sri Lanka joined India in the Asia Cup 2023 final after a close victory over Pakistan. The Islanders defeated the Men in Green by two wickets at the R Premadasa Stadium on Thursday and secured a place in the summit clash.

Only India and Sri Lanka have managed to win more than one match in the Super Fours of Asia Cup 2023. While Sri Lanka beat Pakistan and Bangladesh, India earned a place in the final by defeating Pakistan and Sri Lanka in their first two matches. The Men in Blue will play against Bangladesh in their final Super Four game on Friday.

Babar Azam and company did not trouble India one bit during their Super Fours round, but Sri Lanka gave the Men in Blue a run for their money. Dunith Wellalage's all-round brilliance almost inspired Sri Lanka to a win over India in the Super Fours round. In the end, the Men in Blue held their nerve to win by 41 runs.

Rohit Sharma and company will meet Sri Lanka again in the final of Asia Cup 2023. Looking at the island nation's stunning victory over Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium, here are the three warning signs for India.

#1 Kusal Mendis roars back to form against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023

Kusal Mendis has been the top run-getter for Sri Lanka in this edition of the continental championship. The top-order batter failed to impress in the match against India, where he scored only 15 runs off 16 balls. Jasprit Bumrah dismissed him caught out in the seventh over.

Mendis worked hard on his game and roared back with a match-winning 87-ball 91 in a high-pressure match against Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium.

Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka mentioned in the post-match presentation how they learned from their mistakes against India.

"We have learnt from our mistakes and it was a brilliant knock from Kusal Mendis," Shanaka said.

Since the Lankan Lions have learned from their errors, it makes them an even more dangerous side in the final.

#2 Sri Lanka might not take too many risks in the first 10 overs

Sri Lanka's coaching staff informed the batters not to lose their wickets in the powerplay overs. In the previous match against India, the islanders were down to 25/3 after 7.1 overs.

Dasun Shanaka spoke about the same and commented:

"We had a discussion before going out to bat. The coaching staff spoke about the mistakes done in the India game. We gave wickets in the first ten overs and today we didn't want to do it again."

If Sri Lanka manage to keep wickets in hand in the final, they can be a threat to the Indian team.

#3 Sri Lankan fast bowlers joining the party

Not a single Sri Lankan fast bowler could pick up a wicket against India in their previous Asia Cup 2023. Dasun Shanaka made one change to the team's pace attack and brought Pramod Madushan in place of Kasun Rajitha in the game against Pakistan. The move worked well as Madushan took two wickets for Sri Lanka.

Even Matheesha Pathirana came to the party against Pakistan, taking three wickets in eight overs. If the Sri Lankan pacers continue their good form, they can trouble India in the Asia Cup 2023 final.