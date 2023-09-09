3 ways India can stop Babar Azam from scoring big in Super Four clash of Asia Cup 2023

India will take on Pakistan in the Super Four round of Asia Cup 2023 tomorrow at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. It is the second meeting between the two arch-rivals in this year's continental championship. Their group stage match in Kandy was abandoned due to rain last week.

Rohit Sharma's men batted first and scored 266 runs before getting all out in 48.5 overs. Before Pakistan's innings started, rain interrupted the proceedings in Kandy. Not a single ball was possible in the second innings as the two teams had to share points.

Heavy rainfall is predicted for tomorrow's Asia Cup 2023 match as well, but looking at today's weather in Colombo for the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh game, it looks like a shortened game between India and Pakistan should be possible. A reserve day is also in place for this Asia Cup 2023 match.

Babar Azam will be the main batter for Pakistan in the upcoming match. He is in top form, having scored 151 runs in the match against Nepal earlier in the competition.

India's chances of winning will increase significantly if they dismiss Babar early. Here are three strategies India can use to stop the Pakistan skipper from scoring big.

#1 Rohit Sharma can hand the ball to Jasprit Bumrah when Babar Azam comes out to bat

Unlike T20I cricket, Babar Azam does not open the batting for Pakistan in the ODI format. Azam bats at number three in the 50-over format for the Men in Green. Hence, whenever the first wicket falls, captain Rohit Sharma should hand the ball to ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

Although Bumrah has not bowled in an ODI match since July 2022, he performed well in the T20I series against Ireland last month. In the previous Asia Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh, Azam lost his stumps to a fullish delivery on the off-stump line from Taskin Ahmed. Bumrah can bowl on the similar line and try to rattle Azam's stumps.

#2 Rohit Sharma can introduce Kuldeep Yadav early into the attack for this Asia Cup 2023 match

Kuldeep Yadav has been in top form this year. He played a big role in India's ODI series win over West Indies last month. The left-arm wrist spinner has bamboozled Babar Azam in the past as well.

The conditions in Colombo may help the spinners a bit. There will be something for the spinners on the wicket at the R Premadasa Stadium. If Yadav bowls at his best, he can dismiss Babar Azam cheaply.

#3 Shardul Thakur magic in Asia Cup 2023 again?

Nepal's openers Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh added 65 runs in less than 10 overs in their Asia Cup 2023 match against India. Mohammed Siraj, Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Shami failed to break the opening stand.

Rohit Sharma then handed the ball to Shardul Thakur. While Bhurtel hit a six off Thakur, he soon lost his wicket caught behind on the next ball. Thakur has been India's highest wicket-taker in ODIs after the 2019 World Cup. India can rely on him to dismiss Babar early.