3 ways Pakistan's Test team has changed under Grant Bradburn

Pakistan currently occupy the top spot in the 2023-25 World Test Championship (WTC) points table after making a winning start to their campaign. Babar Azam and Co. defeated Sri Lanka in their spin fortress at Galle for the second time in the space of 12 months to secure 12 crucial points.

The Test series against Sri Lanka marks the first red-ball assignment for Pakistan head coach Grant Bradburn. The former New Zealand all-rounder was appointed as the head coach in May 2023, after serving on an interim basis as a consultant earlier in 2023.

Bradburn was in charge of the team during the team's home white-ball series against New Zealand. The team tasted success in the ODI series and drew the T20I series, and he is on the lookout to make a major impression with the red-ball squad as well.

The post of Pakistan head coach has a notorious history, even cursed to an extent, with several names having tried their methods, only to be ultimately axed in far from optimal circumstances. Only time will tell whether Bradburn might make a name for himself as an overseas coach like his predecessors or will he be another spoke in the wheel.

To his credit, the initial signs have been promising, but untainted by the inevitable politics. On that note, let us take a look at how Grant Bradburn has already imprinted his vision onto the Pakistan Test squad.

#1 Intent-driven cricket

For the majority of 2022, Pakistan were criticised for their lack of intent and initiative across all formats. While they made it to the final of the 2022 T20 World Cup and were in the reckoning for a spot in the WTC final for a brief while, it was evident that the team needed a spark to get to the next stage.

More importantly, Pakistan failed to win a single Test across the entire 2021-23 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. They lost 1-0 to Australia, 3-0 to England, and drew 0-0 with New Zealand. The poor nature of the pitches coupled with the team's approach were pointed out by fans and pundits alike.

Since the appointment of Grant Bradburn, Pakistan cannot be criticised for lack of intent. They have scored heavily and played fearless cricket in white-ball cricket. They have translated the same in red-ball cricket, showing glimpses of an aggressive approach.

In the series opener against Sri Lanka, they scored 461 runs in 121.2 overs at a run rate of 3.80, which is a very healthy scoring rate in turning conditions. They also chased down the 133-run target in 34 overs, which again is a more-than-healthy scoring rate in the fourth innings.

The Men in Green continued with the approach and took it even a step further in the second Test. They scored at over six runs per over against the new ball for a significant while and ended with 576/5 in 134 overs. The more subtle and subdued version of England's Bazball has already earned the monicker of 'Pakball'.

#2 Fielding of the highest standard

Grant Bradburn served as Pakistan's fielding coach from 2018 to 2020. Now that he is in a broader capacity, his influence on the team's spike in fielding form is noticeable, to say the least.

Pakistan have an infamous reputation for struggling in the field at times and have struggled hard to shake off the tag. While they have shown signs of turning things around, it always ends up as mere glimpses, as they are unable to maintain consistency.

However, Pakistan have arguably been at their best in the field in the ongoing Test series. Babar Azam and Abdullah Shafique have claimed superhuman catches at slip and short-leg while others have stepped up with crucial dives and direct hits for the team's cause as well.

#3 Good bond with players within such a short span

Bradburn has a good rapport with the players as he has been in the setup for a while, but being involved as a head coach brings in a whole different kind of responsibility. He essentially holds the key to the team's atmosphere and he has done a good job of it so far.

He was seen playing an active role in celebrating Saud Shakeel's double hundred in the dressing room. His involvement with other players was also noticeable as he hugged Pakistan's Emerging Team captain Mohammad Haris after he lead the side to Asia Cup triumph.

Will Grant Bradburn have a long and fruitful spell as Pakistan's head coach? Let us know what you think.