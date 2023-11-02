3 wicket-keepers with most runs in a single ODI World Cup edition ft. Quinton de Kock 

In the fast-changing dynamics of ODI cricket, every cricketer has become a multi-utility weapon for their team. Similarly, wicket-keepers have also been re-labelled as 'wicket-keeper batters' as they are expected to be effective keepers and dependable batters.

Fans have witnessed some world-class wicket-keepers in the modern era, who have not only provided some magical glove-work behind the stumps but have racked up huge runs with the bat.

Expand Tweet

A leading example is South Africa's Quinton de Kock, who has been scoring runs for fun in the ongoing ICC men's ODI World Cup 2023. Continuing his blistering form, the southpaw recently scored his fourth century in the tournament when he hammered 114 runs against New Zealand in Pune.

During his match-winning knock, De Kock etched himself into the history books by becoming the wicketkeeper with the most runs in a single edition of an ODI World Cup.

On that note, let's take a look at the top three wicketkeepers with the most runs in a single ODI World Cup campaign:

#3 Adam Gilchrist - 453 runs (2007)

Adam Gilchrist celebrating his century at the 2007 ODI World Cup final [Getty Images]

Adam Gilchrist is credited with revolutionizing the role of a wicket-keeper batter in ODIs. The hard-hitting left-hander was an outright match winner for the Aussies, providing them with some explosive starts.

Gilchrist is one of the three players to have won the coveted ODI World Cup trophy three times (1999, 2003, and 2007).

Expand Tweet

However, his best campaign as an individual run-scorer came in the 2007 ODI World Cup in the West Indies. Gilchrist started his campaign on a decent note, going past the 25-run mark in seven of his first eight matches.

However, after getting out cheaply in a couple of games, Gilchrist saved his best for the last as he smashed his famous 149 off 104 against Sri Lanka in the tournament final. He was adjudged as the Player of the Match for his magnificent efforts and ended the tournament with 453 runs at an average of 45.30 and a superb strike rate of 103.89.

#2 Kumar Sangakkara - 465 runs (2011) & 541 runs (2015)

Kumar Sangakkara acknowledging his century at the 2015 ODI World Cup [Getty Images]

Kumar Sangakkara will go down as perhaps the most complete wicket-keeper batter of all time. An elegant striker of the ball, the Sri Lankan legend is the keeper with the most runs in the history of ODI World Cups.

Having played across 35 innings in the quadrennial tournament, Sangakkara mustered 1,532 runs at an average of 56.74 for Sri Lanka.

Unfortunately, he never got the opportunity to lift the trophy despite coming ever-so close in the 2011 edition, where India beat Sri Lanka in the final in Mumbai.

In the 2011 edition, Sangakkara ended up as the third-highest individual run-scorer with 465 runs at a ridiculous average of 93.00.

Expand Tweet

However, in the very next edition in 2015, Sangakkara, who was approaching the end of his career, took his game to another level. The tournament, which was co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, saw Sangakkara rack up 541 runs at an immaculate average of 108.20 across just seven innings.

While Sri Lanka were eliminated after the quarter-final against South Africa, Sangakkara scored four back-to-back hundreds in the group stages. He hammered centuries against Bangladesh (105*), England (117*), Australia (104) and Scotland (124).

The stylish left-hander announced his retirement from ODIs after scoring 45 against South Africa in the quarter-final.

#1 Quinton de Kock - 545* runs (2023)

Quinton de Kock leaving the field after his 100 vs SL in Delhi [Getty Images]

At the top of the list is Quinton de Kock, who now holds the record for scoring the most runs in a single ODI World Cup edition as a wicket-keeper batter.

The South African maestro is enjoying an outstanding ODI World Cup 2023, where he has already scored 545 runs at an average of 77.86 across just seven innings.

In the opening game against Sri Lanka, De Kock hammered 100 off 84 in Delhi before scoring his second consecutive ton (109 off 106) against Australia. After two low scores, the flamboyant batter slammed the highest individual score of the ongoing tournament when he hammered 174 against Bangladesh in Mumbai.

Expand Tweet

In the recently concluded clash against New Zealand, De Kock became only the third-ever batter to score four or more centuries in a single ODI World Cup edition, scoring 114 against the Kiwis.

Amidst his heroics with the bat, the hardest pill to swallow is the fact that De Kock has announced he will retire from ODI cricket after the 2023 ODI World Cup.