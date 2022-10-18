3 young spinners who can match Anil Kumble's record

Anil Kumble celebrated his 52nd birthday on Monday, October 17 . He is one of the greatest players in the history of Indian cricket. He is also arguably the greatest leg spinner of all time after the late Shane Warne.

Kumble had an illustrious career in all three formats of the game. In Tests, he took 619 wickets at an average of 29.65. In ODIs, he has 337 dismissals to his name at an average of slightly above 30. In the IPL, he has 45 scalps under his belt at an impressive economy rate of 6.58.

Leg spinners are not really a sought-after commodity in red ball cricket these days. So for all practical purposes, it is nearly impossible for an upcoming leg spinner to overtake or even match Kumble's legacy in the longest format.

In this article, we take a look at three young spinners who can match Kumble's record in limited overs cricket.

#1 Rashid Khan

The Afghanistan leg-spinner is certainly one of the finest limited overs cricketers at present. He has picked up 158 wickets in ODI cricket at an average of just 18.65 and an economy rate of 4.16.

He is almost peerless in T20 cricket. Playing for Afghanistan and in T20 leagues across the globe, he has picked up 482 wickets at an economy rate of 6.17.

He has done well in the few Tests Afghanistan have had the opportunity to play, picking up 34 wickets in five matches at an average of 22.65.

#2 Ravi Bishnoi

The young Indian spinner is touted to be the next big thing when it comes to India's future in spin bowling. He was a part of the 2020 U-19 World Cup batch that made it to the final. He made his IPL debut under the coaching of Anil Kumble at Punjab Kings.

Bishnoi has made his debut for India in white ball formats, but is yet to make his first-class debut. He has played one ODI and 10 T20Is, scalping 17 wickets in two formats combined.

The 22-year-old possesses the ability to keep his calm in pressure scenarios - something which he has displayed in both international cricket as well as the IPL.

He has great control over the googly, which allows him to become a better bowler, especially in the 20-over format.

#3 Mujeeb ur Rahman

The right-arm off spinner from Afghanistan was the first man born in the 21st century to play international cricket. He made his international debut in December 2017, and has been a key feature of the team in both the white ball formats ever since.

Mujeeb has represented the country in 52 ODIs, taking 79 wickets at an average of 23.43. The most impressive part about his record is that his economy rate is below 4 (3.97) in the current era.

In T20 cricket, Rahman has dismissed 213 batters in 190 matches at an economy rate of just 6.60. His record proves that he is tough to get away with, even for quality players.

