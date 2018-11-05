3 young West Indies players who can become T20 superstars

Who will succeed the golden generation of T20 Specialists from the Windies?

The West Indies have always been passionate about cricket and have produced some of the world's greatest cricketers. They won the first 2 ODI World Cups and continue to impress in the shorter formats of the game.

Players like Dwayne Bravo, Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, and Andre Russell are household names when it comes to the IPL and other T20 leagues.

After winning the T20 World Cup in 2016, they haven't had much reason to celebrate. Their young side has few match winners who are yet to unleash themselves. Their inexperience was the reason for the West Indies losing games both at home and abroad.

The ODI series in India wasn't a total failure for the Windies as they managed to tie 1 game and level the series in the third game after brilliant batting performances in the first 2 games. The last 2 games were, however, one-sided as the West Indies lost by a huge margin of 224 runs and were bundled out for 104 in the last ODI.

West Indies lost the first T20I by 5 wickets. They gave a poor batting performance but their bowlers bowled pretty well but their score of 109 was too less to defend. They will take confidence from their bowling performance and perform well in the second T20I which will take place on 6th November in Lucknow.

Here are 3 players who have the potential to become future superstars.

#3- Oshane Thomas ( Fast Bowler)

Oshane Thomas

Oshane Thomas is a young fast bowler who made his debut in the recent ODI series against India. He's 21 years old and came into the limelight after playing for the Jamaica Tallawahs in the Caribbean Premier League. Oshane is a right arm pacer and is nippy, quick and hits the deck hard. He bowls at an average speed 145 km/hr and manages to generate pace and bounce even on dry pitches.

He has taken 19 wickets from T20s at an average of 17.66 which is phenomenal for a fast bowler and has an economy rate of 8.34 which is also good considering he normally bowls in the power play. He is a bit inconsistent with his line and should play first-class cricket and gain experience to season his bowling.

He was exceptional in the first T20I vs India and rattled the Indian batting lineup by getting the crucial wickets of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan and finished off with figures of 2 for 21 in 4 overs.

With the possibility of playing in other T20 leagues, this youngster can gain experience and become a seasoned fast bowler for the Windies. He will look to continue with his brilliant performance in the second T20I in Lucknow on 6th November.

