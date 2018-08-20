Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3rd Test Day 3: Will this be the last day of the test match?

Sachin Arora
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
409   //    20 Aug 2018, 09:46 IST

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Two
England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Two

There could not have been a better second day for the Indian team of the third Test. The bowlers backed up the good work done by the batsmen and dismissed England cheaply.

Although the Indian bowlers were always expected to do well, nobody expected Hardik Pandya to lead the charge. Pandya did what good players do, he gave a befitting reply to his critics via his bowling.

The Indian bowlers were trying too hard before lunch, but post lunch they bowled with discipline and reaped rewards. Pandya pitched the ball in the right areas and the conditions did the rest. It is very important for bowlers to be patient in England.

The catching was also good and the Indian fielders snapped up everything that came their way. Young Rishabh Pant was particularly impressive behind the stumps, which augurs really well for the Indian team. KL Rahul also redeemed himself in the field by snapping up three catches.

When you are on top, you tend to bat with a lot of confidence which was evident during the second innings opening partnership between Rahul and Dhawan.

India already has a healthy lead and given the body language of the English team during the last session, it appears they know the game is more or less dead for them.

Day 3 might well turn out to be the last day of this test match. Anything above 350 would be enough for this English team from an Indian perspective. India might bat for about 50 overs which will give them about 40 overs to dislodge England. Given the first inning performance from England it might well turn out to be enough.

The only thing to watch out for is if the conditions change and the sun comes out which will make things easier for batsmen. India would like to bat for the whole day and give themselves two days to bowl England out.

