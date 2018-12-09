×
4 Bangladesh players who could shine if picked

Raja
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
67   //    09 Dec 2018, 15:22 IST

He could be a good addition to a side
He could be a good addition to a side

With the auction for the 12th edition of IPL set to take place on December 18 in Jaipur, the excitement surrounding the mega event has risen to another level.

Teams are done with the releases and retentions and a total of 70 slots are available from a total of 1003 players, who have registered for the auction.

Only six Bangladesh players have been part of the cash-rich league in the first 11 years of the IPL, which includes the likes of Abdur Razzak and Mashrafe Mortaza.

With Bangladesh growing in stature in world cricket, let's have a look at 4 Bangladesh players who can impress if picked up in the upcoming auction.

4. Mushfiqur Rahim

The pocket-dynamite is responsible for many of the heart-breaks India received at the multi-nation tournaments. In 66 T20I innings, the Bogra born wicketkeeper-batsman has scored more than 1100 runs.

As a middle-order batsman, he ensures the scoreboard keeps ticking and he can also up the ante. He is an agile wicketkeeper and can be the solution for any keeping and batting woes.

Moreover, he is tremendous form this year and was largely responsible for Bangladesh's successful outing at the Asia Cup. He went unsold in the 2016 auction. For teams like Sunrisers Hyderabad, who are seeking stability in the middle order with a keeper as well, someone like Rahim could be an option.

3. Mahmudullah

The Mymensingh born all-rounder can be regarded as the leading Bangladesh all-rounder after Shakib Al Hasan. He has not been a part of IPL but his inclusion can definitely be handy for any team.

In 48 International T20 innings, he has picked up 26 wickets at an economy rate of 7.32. The fact that he is a spin bowling all-rounder makes him handy in Indian conditions which have traditionally been known for assisting the spinners.

He has the experience of 73 T20I matches and he has scored close to 1200 runs in 66 innings at an average close to 23. He can provide the necessary impetus to the inning, batting down the order.

Raja
ANALYST
