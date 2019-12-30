×
4 batsmen who can dethrone Virat Kohli from the world no.1 ODI ranking

Kartik Bansal
ANALYST
Feature
Published Dec 30, 2019
Dec 30, 2019 IST

Virat Kohli has stamped his authority on world cricket for some time now
Virat Kohli has stamped his authority on world cricket for some time now

There's no denying the fact that Indian skipper Virat Kohli is the best batsman across formats at present in international cricket. His name might be debated in parallel with Steve Smith as to who is the better among the two in Test cricket but when it comes to Kohli's prowess in the limited-overs format, the Delhi batsman is miles ahead of the Aussie run-machine.

However, in the past 12 months or so, Kohli's position as the No.1 ranked ODI batsman has been challenged on quite a few occasions. Some contemporaries have emerged as a possible threat to his numero uno position in ODI cricket. Though it is rare that Kohli fails to perform in ODIs where his records are head and shoulders above the rest, consistent performances by a few other batsmen is gradually making the competition stiff for him to sustain the No.1 position in the ICC ODI rankings.

Here we take a look at 4 batsmen who can dethrone Kohli from the No.1 ODI ranking:

#1 Rohit Sharma


Rohit Shama might be best placed in taking over Kohli as the No.1 ODI batsman
Rohit Shama might be best placed in taking over Kohli as the No.1 ODI batsman

The Indian vice-captain is the toughest competitor for Virat Kohli. Rohit Sharma, who currently sits just after Kohli in the ranking table, is merely 14 rating-points away to take over the top spot. He finished 2019 with most runs in ODIs, with the highest number of centuries (7). He has had a remarkable year and looking at his current form, his appetite for run seems to grow with every game in the white-ball cricket. With three double hundreds in ODIs, there's no denying the fact that the 'Hitman' is known to play long innings once he's set at the crease. If he can continue his form, the vice-captain will threaten his captain to possibly take over the top spot in the near future.

Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli ODI Cricket Most runs in ODI ICC ODI Rankings
