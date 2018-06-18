4 batsmen who can fulfil the opening duties for India in the T20I series against England

It will be interesting to see who can open the innings for India in the T20I series against England.

Vaibhav Joshi ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 18 Jun 2018, 16:09 IST

Indian cricket team will be touring England in about two weeks of time for three T20Is, three ODIs, and five Tests. India will be starting their campaign in England from 3rd of July with a T20I match at Old Trafford in Manchester. The Men in Blue would be hoping to end their jinx in England and would hope for an improved performance this year.

With the T20I series against England just two weeks away, the Indian team management would be more or less looking forward to churning out the best possible combination of playing 11 from their squad. With a lot of players in the mix for the opening slot, it remains the area of discussion for the Indian team.

Thus, let us look at four potential candidates from the Indian T20I squad who can fulfill the opening duties for India in the T20I series against England.

#1 KL Rahul

KL Rahul has been most under-rated batsman when it comes to T20I format

KL Rahul, a right-handed prodigy from Karnataka, is one of the very few Indian players who is reputed to play all the three forms of the game equally well. With consistency levels on is side, Rahul proves to be a reliable option for the Indian team in all the three formats, if not all, then surely in Tests and T20Is.

Rahul set the world on fire when he smacked the fastest ever fifty in the history of IPL. His IPL performances are the proof that he is no ordinary player in T20Is. While opening the innings for KXIP in IPL this year, Rahul scored 659 runs at an average of 54.91 and a strike-rate of 158.41, which include six fifties.

With a range of shots in his armoury and that extra bit of timing, Rahul boasts to be a perfect opening material, especially in T20Is. Hence, cometh the T20I series in England, Rahul can well be pushed up the order to open the innings for India.

Having played 15 T20Is, KL Rahul has amassed 500 runs at an astonishing average of 45.45 and a strike-rate of 146.63 which also includes three fifties and a solitary hundred.