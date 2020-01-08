4 batsmen who have hit six sixes in an over in T20s

Renin Wilben Albert FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 08, 2020

Leo Carter

Canterbury batsman Leo Carter recently achieved a rare feat when he hit six sixes in an over during the T20 Super Smash tournament at Hagley Oval. The 25-year-old Carter took Northern Districts left-arm spinner Anton Devcich to the cleaners, dispatching each of his deliveries over the boundary in the 16th over of the innings.

Carter ended up unbeaten on 70 off 29 balls as Canterbury chased down 220 with ease. The batsman smashed seven sixes apart from three fours in the innings as Canterbury registered a comprehensive 7-wicket triumph.

Earlier, batting first, Northern Districts had put up an imposing 219 for 7 on the board. Hard-hitting wicket-keeper batsman Tim Seifert contributed 74 and captain Dean Brownlie 55.

With his blazing innings, Carter became the seventh batsman to hit six sixes in an over in a cricket match across formats. Garry Sobers and Ravi Shastri achieved this feat in first-class cricket. In T20s, Carter is the fourth batsman to smash six sixes in an over.

Here, we take a look at the three other batsmen who have done so before him.

#3 Hazratullah Zazai

Hazratullah Zazai

On 14 October 2018, Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai joined the rare list of batsmen with six sixes in an over in a T20 game. Zazai achieved the feat while opening the innings for Kabul Zwanan against Balkh Legends in the Afghanistan Premier League 2018.

Kabul were chasing a mammoth 245 for victory after Chris Gayle blasted 80 in 48 balls for Balkh Legends with 10 sixes. Zazai took on left-arm spinner Abdullah Mazari in the fourth over of the innings, hitting every delivery in the over for six. There was one wide too as Mazari ended up conceding 37.

With Zazai in splendid form, Kabul leapt to 70 for no loss in four overs. During the innings, Zazai also equaled the record for the fastest T20 half-century (12 balls), jointly held by Yuvraj Singh and Gayle.

Zazai’s efforts ultimately went in vain as Kabul finished on 223/7 in their 20 overs.

Zazai was caught by Gulbadin Naib off the bowling of Ben Laughlin. He blasted 62 off just 17 balls with four fours and seven sixes.

