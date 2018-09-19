Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
ICC World T20: Revisiting Yuvraj Singh's six 6s against Stuart Broad

Amrit S
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
47   //    19 Sep 2018, 18:42 IST

A tale that will go down in the history of cricket as one of the most epic moments on the field. The day was 19 September 2007. Today it's been 11 years but watching this innings still give goosebumps to every cricket fan out there. It never gets old, does it?

The 18th over of the first inning had ended and the scoreboard read 171/3 with Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni at the crease. Yuvraj had hit Andrew Flintoff for two boundaries in the 18th over, which had not gone down well with Flintoff and resulted in such a big verbal spat on-field that the umpires had to intervene.

Stuart Broad was to bowl the 19th over and on strike was Yuvraj Singh. What happened next at Kingsmead got registered in history.

19.1: First ball. Yuvraj seems to have taken all the anger out on Broad now, as he dispatches this one over long-on deep into the stands. Great start to the over.

19.2: Broad bowls this one around middle and leg. Yuvraj quite easily flicks it off for another six over square leg. Great use of wrists there!

19.3: Pitched up and Yuvraj had all the time to play a classic lofted cover drive over long-on. Three sixes in a row! 'Absolute carnage', remarks Shastri in the commentary box.

19.4: Broad needs to calm down and think here. He is going around the wicket. A high full toss won't help. Another six over the point boundary. It's four in a row now.

19.5: Broad is clueless here, so is the England team. Collingwood runs in to have a chat. Where should he bowl now? A change in angle again but no change in the outcome.

It's five out of five. Yuvraj gets under the ball and sends it flying over the square leg boundary. Highest six of the five so far. The crowd is on its feet now, so are all the players in the dugout.

19.6: Can he make it six out of six? Only Gibbs has been able to do it on the International level before. A visibly nervous Broad runs in for the last delivery.

Another full ball and Yuvraj has smashed it, opens the front foot and sends it way back over long-on. Six sixes in six deliveries! 50 off just 12 balls! Fastest T20 fifty ever!

Yuvraj scored 58 off 16 balls before getting out to Flintoff. India finished at 218/4 from 20 overs and went on to win the game by 18 runs.

Check the video here:

