4 batters who got a big send-off from Ravichandran Ashwin ft. Jonny Bairstow

Team India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who is known for his competitive nature, has often found himself in the heat of things by being embroiled in send-offs to his opponents, whose defenses he unlocked.

The latest incident was against Jonny Bairstow in the ongoing series against England which reaffirmed the fact that the Chennai-born spinner is indeed someone who likes to play with fire.

Sometimes, it appears as if Ashwin stirs these things up himself whereas at other times, he does so in response to things said to him in the past. Quite naturally, it is a mixed bag.

In this listicle, we bring to you five batters who got a big send-off from Ashwin in Tests:

#1 Jonny Bairstow, 2024

English wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow, who is playing as a pure batter in the ongoing tour of India, received a massive send-off from Ashwin after he got out to a peach of a Jasprit Bumrah delivery in the second innings of the second Test in Visakhapatnam.

Bumrah hit the back of a length outside off and saw the ball careen back sharply to rap Bairstow, who was stuck in the crease, on the pads.

A big appeal from the Indians resulted in the umpire raising his finger. Ashwin, out of nowhere, came into Bairstow's face as the latter took the review and hurled a few choice words at the Englishman.

Not to be outdone, Bairstow said something back to the Tamil Nadu spinner.

#2 Mushfiqur Rahim, 2017

Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim was another victim of Ashwin's send-offs in Test cricket in the one-off Test Bangladesh played against India in Hyderabad in 2017.

In the second innings of the game, Ashwin foxed Rahim enough to come down the track and attempt an inside-out shot over cover.

The shot, as it turned out, was not timed properly and ended up going up in the air for the fielder at mid-off, Ravindra Jadeja, to take a comfortable catch.

Needless to say, Rahim got a fiery send-off from Ashwin given that he was Bangladesh's last hope. After he got out, the visitors crumbled.

#3 Pat Cummins, 2023

Ashwin got into the face of Australian captain Pat Cummins in the first innings of the first Test between India and Australia in Nagpur in 2023.

Having managed to get Cummins to nick one to Kohli at slip after pushing at a fuller delivery outside off, Ashwin got into his face and tried to send him off in fiery fashion.

This incident was not played up much by the media then as Cummins did not choose to reply to Ashwin at all.

The Indian off-spinner may have gotten carried away by his emotions when he did so to Cummins, but one is sure that he may have apologized to Cummins later.

#4 Eoin Morgan, 2021

Ashwin got into a verbal tussle with Kolkata Knight Riders' skipper Eoin Morgan in IPL 2021, and it was merely seen as a reaction to what had earlier been dished out to him.

When Ashwin, playing for Delhi Capitals, was batting, Tim Southee and Morgan gave him a send-off when he got out, and he returned the favor when it was his turn to bowl.

Morgan could only nick Ashwin to slip for a two-ball duck and that is when the latter tucked into him.

The ace spinner got an excellent opportunity to pay Morgan back in the same coin, and he did so without much fuss.

